Oisin McConville believes both Small brothers should have been sent off against Mayo

Oisin McConville has argued that both John and Paddy Small should have gotten red cards in Dublin’s loss to Mayo on Saturday.

John Small’s tackle on Mayo’s Eoghan McLaughlin has been highly scrutinised in the aftermath of the game, as the Dubliner was left unpunished for a tackle that put the Westport man in hospital.

Former Armagh footballer McConville was speaking on RTE’s The Sunday Game and argued that the officials made two bad mistakes in regards to John Small’s shoulder challenge.

Oisin McConville, Colm Cooper and Kevin McStay discuss John Small’s challenge on Mayo’s Eoghan McLaughlin #RTEgaa pic.twitter.com/TKVLRGIVUq — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) August 15, 2021

‘There are two mistakes in that.’

“It was a horrendous tackle. One of the things for me, John Small sizes him up as you can see. He sizes him up to shoulder him, I have no doubt about that. I am not saying he is going in to do what he did,” McConville said.

“But it is his duty of care, by the letter of the law, to execute that shoulder shoulder-to-shoulder. He hits him down the middle. How Conor Lane, Maurice Deegan both 10, 15 yards away weren’t able to see that?

“There are two mistakes in that. There’s first of all, not calling the foul and not stopping the game because it was obviously a serious head injury.

“These are the things that we want to eradicate from the game, and as I said, it was a very easy call, I felt for them at the time.”

Oisin McConville on Paddy Small’s yellow card.

While it hasn’t been at the centre of as much debate as it didn’t lead to serious injury, McConville was also critical of Paddy Small’s high tackle on Mayo substitute James Carr.

Small caught Carr in the throat with a swinging fist when trying to dispossess the Mayo footballer, but was only shown a yellow card by referee Conor Lane.

McConville was picking out a number of “stupid” fouls that Dublin gave away which allowed Mayo to get back into the game, but argued that Paddy Small’s challenge was the worst of the lot.

“This is not just stupidity, this is another red card for Paddy Small. It’s not just a head height tackle, he actually swings at him. That’s another red card,” McConville.

Read More About: dublin gaa, John Small, mayo gaa, oisin mcconville, paddy small