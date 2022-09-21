Oisín McConville questions Mayo’s ‘overloaded’ backroom team

Oisín McConville has questioned whether Mayo’s backroom team is “overloaded” after Kevin McStay’s star-studded line up was revealed.

McStay has been appointed as Mayo’s senior football manager on a four-year term and he will have no shortage of high-profile figures to aid him in the county’s quest for All-Ireland glory.

Stephen Rochford will act as a coach and assistant manager, while Donie Buckley, Damien Mulligan and Liam McHale have all been listed as a coach and selector.

McConville himself could have been playing a role for Mayo next year, as he was part of Ray Dempsey’s proposed backroom team in an ultimately unsuccessful bid.

The Armagh great was speaking on the BBC’s GAA Social podcast and stressed that he believes Dempsey would have been a better choice than McStay for the Mayo job.

Oisín McConville on Kevin McStay’s backroom team.

“[McStay] definitely had a strong line up, I’ll give him that. But I think Ray Dempsey would have been a better choice for Mayo, genuinely,” McConville said.

“I found Ray Dempsey very direct, very honest, and I don’t think there’s enough of those people around anymore, especially in management.

“I think he would have been a good fit for them because I think that’s exactly what Mayo need. But look, it’s Kevin McStay and he’s got a star-studded backroom team.

“Experienced managers that I’ve spoken to have all [talked about] the importance of keeping it fairly tight. That’s not a tight backroom team that McStay has. It feels a wee bit overloaded, if I’m honest.

“Forget about McStay, backroom teams that are hefty in numbers, it’s so difficult to manage them. You’re trying to manage players, but also backroom teams. A lot of the egos can be in backroom teams as opposed to the players on the pitch.”

🚨 The GAA Social is BACK! 🚨 🔵🟡 @wicklowgaa manager Oisin McConville 🟠⚪️ Can @Armagh_GAA win Sam🏆? 🏐 All-Star nominee @crossrangers Rian O’Neill is the special guest on the latest episode of #thegaasocial 🎙️ Listen & subscribe on @BBCSounds — BBC SPORT NI (@BBCSPORTNI) September 20, 2022

From Mayo to Wicklow.

McConville admitted that he was surprised about how disappointed he was not to be involved with Mayo under Dempsey as manager, but he did quickly move on.

The Armagh man will take over as Wicklow’s senior football manager next year, as he feels he is ready to make the step up to inter-county management after accumulating experience at club and university level.

While Wicklow won’t be competing for All-Ireland honours next year like Mayo, McConville will be the main man in the Garden County as he aims to lift them from the doldrums of inter-county football.

