Oisín McConville confident that Dublin can still win the All-Ireland

Oisín McConville believes Dublin still have the ability to win the All-Ireland despite getting relegated from Division One of the Allianz Leagues.

Dublin will be playing their league football in Division Two for the first time since 2008 next year, as they suffered a last-gasp defeat to Monaghan in Clones on Sunday.

Dessie Farrell doesn’t seem to be too concerned by Dublin’s dreadful league campaign, but with almost all of their senior players back in action, there are plenty of reasons for Dubs supporters to fret.

Former Armagh star McConville is in no doubt of Dublin’s regression in recent times but told RTE’s Morning Ireland that he still believes they could lift the Sam Maguire this year.

“It’ll [relegation] make them realise that the standards they set, they have to be pushed,” McConville said.

“The thing about Dublin this year is that they have looked slightly off it, but they have improved from their early-season league form, which was pretty pathetic.

“They will buy themselves a little bit of time in the Leinster Championship and are still good enough to win an All-Ireland, but a lot of teams have caught up. The aura that surrounded them is gone, but I think that is good for a lot of other teams.”

The championship is shaping up to be very competitive.

There was very between the teams in Division One of the Allianz Leagues, as just two points separated third-placed Armagh and seventh-placed Kildare in the table.

Kerry have been the most consistent performers, and have deservedly booked their place in the league final, although their loss at home to Tyrone on Sunday shows they are far from unbeatable.

Kildare can also be largely happy with their league campaign, as they beat Dublin and Monaghan, while they drew with Kerry, although they have suffered relegation all the same.

Tyrone started off the league campaign in poor form, although wins against Mayo and Kerry in recent weeks have shown that the All-Ireland champions very much remain a dangerous animal.

