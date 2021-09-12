Oisín McConville and Ciarán Whelan believe Mayo’s penalty should have been retaken

Oisín McConville and Ciarán Whelan both believe referee Joe McQuillan should have allowed Ryan O’Donoghue to retake his missed penalty in the All-Ireland final.

Mayo had the opportunity to take the lead early on in the second half through a penalty after Tyrone’s Frank Burns handled the ball on the ground inside his own box.

O’Donoghue was unable to convert the penalty however, as his effort hit the post to let Tyrone off the hook as Mayo again failed to make the most of their goal chances.

McConville and Whelan were speaking on RTE’s The Saturday Game after the match and both argued that O’Donoghue could have been given a second opportunity at his penalty due to infractions from Niall Morgan and Peter Harte.

Oisín McConville and Ciarán Whelan on Mayo’s penalty.

“Interestingly with the penalty, it could have been retaken. Niall Morgan comes off the line, Peter Harte has broken the line,” Whelan said.

“The umpires, linesmen are in place. The rule is that Niall Morgan has to stay on the line – he did come off the line.”

McConville was in agreement with the former Dublin footballer and questioned how the referee and his assistants had missed Tyrone’s infractions during the penalty.

“The two umpires, that’s their job. He’s a yard off his line. David Gough [the linesman] is looking at the two boys running in ahead of him,” McConville commented.

“Peter Harte was so far ahead of him, he could have taken the penalty himself. There were definitely a couple of reasons why that should have been retaken.”

A penalty for Mayo but Ryan O’Donoghue has missed the chance to put his side in front #RTEGAA #MAYOvTYRONE 📺 Watch Live – https://t.co/IdpkJmuz4B 📱 Live updates – https://t.co/8TNdjy2oh7 pic.twitter.com/C3LwpWGR7k — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) September 11, 2021

The Connacht champions have nobody but themselves to blame.

While a second chance at a penalty would certainly have helped Mayo’s fortunes against Tyrone, the Connacht champions have nobody but themselves to blame for their sixth All-Ireland final loss in 10 years.

O’Donoghue’s missed penalty wasn’t Mayo’s only chance at goal in the game, but ultimately they never forced a save out of Morgan while Tyrone converted two goals to win the game.

Mayo were brilliant in the second half against both Galway and Dublin earlier on in the championship, but it was Tyrone who turned the screw in the latter stages of the final to clinch the Sam Maguire.

The Connacht side are never far away from being the best team in Ireland, but their 70-year-long wait for All-Ireland glory will go on for one more year at least.

