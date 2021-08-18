Oisín McConville strongly refutes suggestions of ‘anti-Dublin bias’ in debate with Paul Flynn

Oisín McConville has fervently refuted the suggestion that he shouldn’t have criticised John Small’s shoulder on Eoghan McLaughlin in a debate with Paul Flynn.

John Small’s shoulder tackle on McLaughlin during Mayo’s loss to Dublin in the All-Ireland semi-final has been the source of much debate in recent days, after the Westport man was left in need of surgery after suffering a double jaw fracture.

Former Armagh footballer McConville has been one of those criticising Small’s tackle, as well as several other incidents of foul play from Dublin footballers that went unpunished against Mayo.

McConville and Flynn were speaking on a Second Captains podcast and the Armagh man was not pleased when the former Dublin footballer suggested that his comments have contributed towards Small receiving abuse online.

Oisín McConville’s explosive reaction to Paul Flynn.

“What do you want me to say, ‘It was a great challenge? He timed the shoulder perfectly?’ I don’t get that, I don’t get any of what you’re saying,” McConville commented.

“I get the online abuse – I actually don’t know what goes on online but I’m pretty sure it’s horrendous. John Small sized Eoin McLaughlin up to hit him with a fair shoulder – [but] he didn’t, and the duty of care is on John Small.

“Let’s take John Small for a second; see that incident there, yes he should have gotten a red card, but that was a genuine attempt to get a perfect shoulder in.

“When he hit Ryan O’Donoghue a punch in the stomach in the corner of the field – that wasn’t genuine. When [James] McCarthy hit [Diarmuid] O’Connor, that’s not genuine.

“You think that people shouldn’t report on that? ‘Anti-Dublin bias?’ Anti-Dublin bias is the biggest load of bollocks. That is pure, total, and utter dung, that’s what that is.”

Several incidents of foul play from Dublin against Mayo.

While McConville was critical of John Small’s challenge on Eoghan McLoughlin, the GAA pundit was actually more annoyed by a challenge from the Dubliner’s younger brother Paddy.

McConville picked out several incidents of “stupid” foul play from Dublin players against Mayo on RTE’s The Sunday Game and argued that Paddy Small’s tackle on Mayo’s James Carr should have seen him sent off.

“This is not just stupidity, this is another red card for Paddy Small. It’s not just a head height tackle, he actually swings at him. That’s another red card,” McConville said.

While Small was given a yellow card for the tackle, the McCarthy-O’Connor incident that McConville mentioned on the Second Captains podcast went unpunished by the officials.

