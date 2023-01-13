Offaly withdraw from O’Byrne Cup semi-final against Louth

Offaly have withdrawn from their O’Byrne Cup semi-final encounter with Louth on medical and player welfare grounds.

Having beaten Dublin on Wednesday night, after claiming a win against Wicklow the previous Saturday, the Offaly County Board requested for the game against Louth this Sunday to be rescheduled to avoid playing three games in eight days.

Friday, January 20th and Saturday, January 21st were proposed as alternative dates for the O’Byrne Cup semi-final to take place, but this change has not been granted.

The Offaly County Board have explained in a statement that Leinster GAA were willing to consider a change of date, but that Louth GAA did not agree to such a proposal.

Offaly GAA statement.

“Offaly GAA have reluctantly informed Leinster GAA this morning that we will be unable to fulfil our proposed O’Byrne Cup semi-final fixture v Louth on Sunday,” the statement reads.

“Offaly County Board requested a deferral of the game to Friday 20th January or Saturday 21st January, which would have required a new date for the final. Leinster GAA were willing to explore the idea, however, Louth GAA could not facilitate our request.

“Offaly GAA have a large number of players playing Sigerson Cup next week, and we also have a number of injured and sick players.

“Following consultation between team management, players and County Board we agreed that we could not field a team without asking a large number of players to play their third match in eight days in current conditions.

“Medical and player welfare advice was very much against that happening.

“Offaly GAA, our team management and players are fully committed to all competitions we enter and have really enjoyed the O’Byrne Cup challenge over the past week.

“However, we cannot field a team this weekend without putting some of our players at risk of injury. We will commence a busy schedule of games in the National League on 29th January next and this remains our primary focus at this time.”

Please see below statement released by @Offaly_GAA regarding the O’Byrne Cup semi final against Louth pic.twitter.com/qZ4a2hXWfo — Official Offaly GAA (@Offaly_GAA) January 13, 2023

Manager Liam Kearns had criticised the competition.

Offaly’s withdrawal from the competition isn’t particularly surprising, as manager Liam Kearns suggested that his side would not fulfil the semi-final against Louth after the win against Dublin.

Kearns spoke out against the tight schedule of the O’Byrne Cup, as well against Louth pulling out of their fixture against Wexford, as Mickey Harte’s men had already sealed a place in the semi-final.