Offaly boss Liam Kearns admits he wants to pull his side out of O’Byrne Cup

Offaly manager Liam Kearns has admitted that he wants to pull his side out of the O’Byrne Cup despite an encouraging victory against Dublin.

Kearns watched his side claim a three-point win against Dublin on a wet and windy night at Parnell Park, although the Offaly boss has been left very disgruntled by the cancellation of O’Byrne Cup fixtures.

Louth will provide the opposition for Offaly in the O’Byrne Cup semi-final, although Mickey Harte’s men will be well rested for Sunday’s encounter as they did not fulfil their fixture against Wexford, which was due to be played last night.

Kearns was speaking to Clubber after Offaly’s win against Dublin and argued that the integrity of the O’Byrne Cup has been seriously damaged.

Liam Kearns on the integrity of the O’Byrne Cup.

“To be honest with you, I wouldn’t mind dropping out of the competition now at this stage,” Kearns said.

“We’ve had two hard games in four days and they’re putting us out again in a third game in eight days, and our opponents have been sitting at home for the whole week.

“They withdrew from the competition here, they didn’t fulfil their last fixture. That’s the integrity of the competition shot as far as I’m concerned. If you enter a competition, you should have to fulfil your fixtures.

“They’ve had a week of rest and we’ve had a really hard game here and four days later we’re supposed to go out and play them now, and I believe it’s supposed to be on in Louth as well.

“So look, as far as I’m concerned, it’s a game too much for us. That’s being honest.”

“That’s the integrity of the competition shot as far as I’m concerned!”😤 Offaly GAA boss Liam Kearns launches scathing attack on prospective semi final opponents Louth in an EXPLOSIVE interview following their victory over Dublin earlier tonight.💣 Full interview on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/Oi6tau9AQm — Clubber (@clubber) January 11, 2023

Just two of the five scheduled fixtures went ahead on Wednesday night.

Louth weren’t the only county to decide against playing this week, as Kildare pulled out of their fixture against Westmeath, albeit both sides had already been knocked out of the O’Byrne Cup.

Laois’s game against Carlow was postponed due to an unplayable pitch, which means that just two of the five scheduled O’Byrne Cup fixtures actually went ahead on Wednesday night.

Offaly are set to play Louth this Sunday in the O’Byrne Cup semi-final, although it can’t be said with any degree of certainty if that game will actually go ahead.

