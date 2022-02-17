NUIG manager Maurice Sheridan delights after Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup triumph

NUIG manager Maurice Sheridan singled out substitute Cathal Heneghan for praise after the Galway college beat UL to win the Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup final.

UL had no shortage of star power, as Kerry’s David Clifford scored a goal and a point at the IT Carlow Gaelic grounds, but NUIG were well deserving of their 0-12 to 1-6 victory in wet and windy conditions.

Roscommon’s Cathal Heneghan was crucial to NUIG’s efforts as he came on in the second half and scored three points, which was enough to propel the Galway college to victory.

Sheridan, who won the Sigerson Cup as a player back in 1992 with NUIG, told TG4 after the game that he was delighted to see years of hard work pay off.

Maurice Sheridan on NUIG’s Sigerson Cup triumph.

“I was only a sub back in 1992, we had Seán Óg de Paor as captain. The support that I had all week from that group was absolutely fantastic. I’d just like to thank them for that,” Sheridan said.

“But yeah, we were living on our nerves. We started fairly well and we allowed them back into it but with three-all at half time I knew that the lads had underperformed in the first half.

“We made a change at half time to Cathal Heneghan, he was absolutely outstanding when he went in. We just managed the game from there and I’m absolutely delighted.

“I’ve been in the job for five or six years now and it’s an ambition that we wanted to achieve and we’ve achieved it now.”

UL’s wait to lift the trophy goes on.

NUIG ended a 19-year-wait to win the Sigerson Cup on Wednesday night, having last been crowned as champions back in 2003.

UL meanwhile have never gotten their hands on the trophy, although they will be happy with their performances this year, having last made the final back in 1997.

