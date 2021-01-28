How a North and South Dublin team would look if the capital is split

Conversations are ongoing about the idea of splitting Dublin into two or more teams, after they cruised to a sixth All-Ireland Football Championship in a row.

Those within the Dublin set-up are firmly against the idea, but calls from other counties have gotten louder in response to their dominance in recent years.

While there are some who suggest that Dublin should be split up into as many as four teams, we’ve kept it simple by splitting them into two, with the River Liffey as they border between north and south.

We’ve decided to include recently retired players such as Michael Darragh Macauley, and Jack McCaffrey who walked away from the Dublin panel before the 2020 championship started, but would still definitely play at inter county level if he wanted to.

North Dublin

Stephen Cluxton (Parnells) Philly McMahon (Ballymun Kickhams) Johnny Cooper (Na Fianna) Eoin Murchan (Na Fianna) Eric Lowndes (St. Peregrines) John Small (Ballymun Kickhams) Jack McCaffrey (Clontarf) Brian Fenton (Raheny) James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams) Sean Bugler (St. Oliver Plunkett’s/Eoghan Ruadh) Cormac Costello (Whitehall Colmcille) Brian Howard (Raheny) Ciaran Kilkenny (Castleknock) Paddy Small (Ballymun Kickhams) Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams)

South Dublin

Lorcan Molloy (St. Annes) David Byrne (Naomh Olaf) Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala) Rory O’Carroll (Kilmacud Crokes) Conor Mulally (Cuala) Cian O’Sullivan (Kilmacud Crokes) Robert McDaid (Ballyboden St. Endas) Mark Schutte (Cuala) Michael Darragh Mcauley (Ballyboden St Endas) Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street) Kevin McManamon (St. Judes) Andrew McGowan (Kilmacud Crokes) Paul Mannion (Kilmacud Crokes) Colm Basquel (Ballyboden St. Endas) Con O’Callaghan (Cuala)

I think it’s fair to say that both teams would do pretty well if they were to take part in the All-Ireland senior football championship this year.

All 15 players in the North Dublin starting XV were on the Dublin panel, with quality players such as Evan Comerford missing out on a starting role.

For South Dublin, just two players weren’t involved in the senior panel last year, with former Dublin minor Lorcan Molloy starting in goal, while current Dublin hurler Mark Schutte previously spent time with the footballers.

