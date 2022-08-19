Niamh O’Sullivan on the change that will make ladies’ football more exciting

Meath star Niamh O’Sullivan believes allowing more physicality in ladies’ Gaelic football would add to the excitement of the sport.

Although they were crowned as All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football champions for the second year in a row, Meath have fallen victim to the lack of physicality allowed in the sport.

Vikki Wall put in a commanding performance against Kerry in last month’s decider, although she didn’t finish the game on the pitch as she was sent to the sin bin for consistent fouling, the last of which was a charge.

Niamh O’Sullivan was speaking after being named as the PwC GAA/GPA Player of the Month for July/August and stressed that allowing more physicality would improve the spectacle of the game and cut down on frustration for players and supporters.

“We train preseason S and C, we train to get our bodies stronger so I think there could be a bit more physicality in the game. There’s obviously a grey area with the rule of charging at the moment and it can be really frustrating,” O’Sullivan said.

“I know myself and Vikki [Wall] got pulled up in the All-Ireland final for one. At some stage it might come down to the defining of the game, which is going to be hard for a team to take.

“I’d love to see it. I don’t think it’s going to ruin our game, I just think it’s going to add more excitement. We’re not asking girls to go out and kill each other, we’re just asking to give us a bit more physicality to go for ball.”

Referees often take the brunt of the blame for contentious decisions in regards to minor acts of physicality, although O’Sullivan believes the rules need to be looked at.

“There might need to be a wording change in the rules maybe. Being a referee is a tough job and I thought all the referees this year have done a fantastic job,” O’Sullivan commented.

“Some referees see it different to others, so I think if you’re leaving it on the referees it’s not going to be consistent. So maybe possibly a change of wording or two. Whether it will be done for next year? I don’t know. Probably not.

“But I think it’s definitely something we can look into. As I said, you’re slaving away during the winter months in the gym to try to get stronger and fitter so you want to be able to bring that onto the field.”

Meath will be without some key figures next year, as Vikki Wall and Orlagh Lally have relocated to Australia to play in the AFLW, while coach Paul Garrigan will take on a role with the county’s men’s team next year.

While the departures from Meath’s set-up certainly won’t go unnoticed, O’Sullivan is confident that the team can continue to reach lofty heights without them.

“We know Paul said he was leaving at the end of the year and we can’t argue with that, he’s given Meath football six fantastic years. He’s brought us from the bottom to the top,” O’Sullivan explained.

“He’s been an outstanding coach and brought a lot of professionalism to the county. Girls now want to play football for Meath which previously would have been a major issue. People didn’t want to play for Meath and he’s turned that around.

“Look, we haven’t spoken about next year yet, we don’t know what the story is. We’re just enjoying this time and reflecting on what a wonderful year it was. But, no, I’m not worried at all.

“You have Vikki and Orlagh Lally going to the AFL and Emma Troy is going travelling, but these girls are entitled to do that. What an opportunity for Vikki and Orla to experience a professional sport in Australia,

“I really look forward to watching them and following them. They’ll be back in a green jersey, whether that’s next year or the year after I don’t know. But we’ll welcome them back straight away with open arms.”

