Ex-NFL star Patrick Murray on his dream to play Gaelic football for New York

Patrick Murray has played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL, although he is now dreaming of playing for New York in the All-Ireland Championship.

Murray comes from a strong Gaelic football heritage, as his uncles Ciarán and Brendan played for Monaghan in the 1980s, and won a National League title and two Ulster Championship titles during their inter-county careers.

Patrick was unlikely to ever get the same chance, as while he spent his summers in Clones, he primarily grew up in New Jersey where opportunities to play in the All-Ireland Football Championship were far more limited.

Murray was speaking ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, August 27th, and explained how his journey towards playing in the NFL began.

Patrick Murray’s start as an American footballer.

“When dad first came over he was obviously sports mad and wanted to see what the Americans were all about so he turned on football,” Murray explained.

“We grew up just outside of New York and obviously have two NFL teams here in the Giants and Jets. They play in New Jersey but they’re New York obviously. So he always knew that there was an opportunity for his sons, myself and my brother, to kick.

“We grew up playing soccer, we grew up playing GAA, we grew up playing baseball because we wanted to assimilate into that American culture as well. My dream was to go play for Celtic.

“Dad said, ‘Look, I’m not sending you to Scotland when you’re 12 years old. You’re going to stay here with your mom and your brother and I and maybe try this football thing.’

“My head coach in high school, Greg Toll, his father was from Armagh. So once dad and coach Toll got to talking they drove me towards kicking a football and it seemed to work out pretty well.”

Murray’s dream of playing for Celtic never came to fruition, although he does believe he could have given it a good shot had he made the move to Glasgow as a youngster.

“I was pretty good but again you’re playing at a different standard over here. When I would go back home to Ireland, I call Ireland home, I would play with the local Irish kids or my cousins’ friends and tried to get a match anywhere I could,” Murray said.

“I held my own so I definitely think I could have made a run. Now would I have been good enough to stand next to Broony [Scott Brown]? I don’t know. But that was always the dream, and especially to score one against Rangers.”

Ambitions to play for New York.

While the opportunity to play for Celtic has come and gone for Murray, there is still the chance that he could play for New York in the Connacht Championship.

Although Murray primarily lives in Florida now, he has been training with Rockland GAA in New York recently and has trained with the state’s senior team in the past.

“I always have ambitions to play for New York. I’m 31 years of age now so I think I have a couple of years left in me. Living outside of New York now obviously in Florida, it’s a bit harder to get back,” Murray acknowledged.

“I’m in New York now so I’m training with Rockland GAA. When I was training with the New York senior team it was an incredible experience. People say, ‘New York doesn’t have the athletes, they don’t train hard enough, they don’t play enough games.’

“I can tell you from first-hand experience, those games are competitive. Inter-squad games, training sessions in Gaelic Park, we are slogging it out in the dog days of winter when it is just Baltic.

“So I would not be surprised, seeing the way the panel now has changed in the last couple of years, particularly with a club like St. Barnabas, some of those lads coming through and being real stalwarts on the New York team.

“American-born, Irish heritage and I wouldn’t be surprised. Connacht better watch out because New York could surprise them one of these days.”

A placekicker’s job in the NFL.

Murray spent three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and one season with the Cleveland Browns as a placekicker his NFL career, which is one of many highly-specialised positions in the sport.

A placekicker only enters the field of play when a kick is being taken, whether it be a punt of a field goal attempt, and then returns to the sideline when that phase of play is completed.

The position is a highly pressurised one as a result, in which Murray explained that his job had to be done within 1.3 seconds, although he does believe there are plenty of similarities between an NFL placekicker and a free taker in Gaelic football.

“There’s pressure for sure, but you know that going in as a kicker. It’s the same as a free taker. Seán O’Shea misses a free, comes back and then hits the next one. It’s probably one of the biggest kicks ever made in Croke Park,” Murray said.

“It’s that same mentality. You forget about it, it happened, move on. People make mistakes. If you don’t realise that as a kicker and don’t embrace that pressure then it’s probably not the position for you.

“You get smashed sometimes and then when you’re a punter you’re kicking off as well. You’re a body out there, you have to go make the play if the guy is running at you with the ball. You have to stop the touchdown.

“I’ve had the opportunity to tackle guys at high school, in college and in the NFL. I tackled Devin Hester and saved a touchdown. Devin Hester is arguably the greatest returner of all time. So you can’t be afraid of contact.

“Football is a physical game, even in my position where contact is not my primary responsibility, you still have to go out there and make the play if you need to make the play. You can’t let your team down.”

