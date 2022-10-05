Neil McGee breaks down how he trash talks ‘fragile’ players

Neil McGee has revealed how he told made-up stories to the man he is marking in an effort to distract them during matches.

Regarded as one of the best defenders in the game after 17 years with Donegal, McGee called time on his inter-county career last week at the age of 37, although he will continue to play for Gaoith Dobhair at club level.

While his Gaelic football talents were clear for everyone to see, his ability to get inside his opponent’s head was far less obvious, although it was a skill he often used to his advantage.

The Donegal great was speaking on Colm ‘Wooly’ Parkinson’s Smaller Fish GAA podcast and McGee revealed that he often made up stories about his opponents to distract them.

Neil McGee on getting into the heads of ‘fragile’ opponents.

“It’s all playful, it’s not ever anything personal. What I would usually do is I’d make up a story,” McGee explained.

“They’d be thinking, ‘What’s this fella on about?’ You know when you get them thinking like that there, it just distracts them a wee bit and I just keep adding to that wee story then.

“That’s basically what I would do. They’d be thinking then going off the pitch. If I get them after the game then I would usually say to them I was only messing about that.

“The top players; the likes of Conor McManus or a Michael Murphy, you might as well be talking to a wall. But players who were a wee bit more fragile, you could distract them a wee bit.”

“What i would usually do is make up a story like….keep adding to that wee story then” Neil McGee on the art of trash talking! 🤣 Full show https://t.co/fApz1YPDLJ pic.twitter.com/1Np1EgLtwm — Smaller Fish GAA (@SmallerFishGAA) October 5, 2022

A glittering 17-year long inter-county career has come to an end.

Although McGee’s ability to get inside of his opponents’ heads may be as strong as ever, he explained to the Donegal News when announcing his retirement that his body “doesn’t have anything left to give”.

His last two seasons with Donegal were heavily impacted by a back injury, although he was a key player for his county in the 15 years before that.

McGee won five Ulster titles, one National League title and one All-Ireland title with Donegal, while he was also named in the All-Stars team on three separate occasions.

Read More About: donegal gaa, Neil McGee