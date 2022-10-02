Mickey Graham admits Cavan decision was far from ‘straight forward’

Mickey Graham has admitted that extending his reign as Cavan’s senior football manager was anything but a straight forward decision.

Graham has enjoyed considerable success while in charge of Cavan, as the county claimed an unlikely Ulster Championship triumph in 2020 and reached the inaugural Tailteann Cup final this year.

Cavan’s performances in the league have left a lot to be desired however, as the county suffered three consecutive relegations under Graham, although they did secure promotion to Division Three this year.

It was confirmed in August that Graham would remain as Cavan’s manager for another two years, although he admitted to RTE that he had to think long and hard about staying on.

“It definitely wasn’t straight forward,” Graham admitted.

“I’ve been there for four years now at this stage and sometimes you just have to take time to reflect back on the four years you’re after having and put a lot of things into perspective with regards to commitment.

“Also the players as well; maintaining the players and making sure that you’re holding onto all the players that you have available.

“I took a few weeks away from it, spoke to a lot of players, spoke to family too and decided that a lot of good work had been done and it’s important to try to keep continuing it and trying to bring Cavan forward.”

There has been no shortage of managerial changes.

Graham has gone against the grain in remaining in charge of Cavan, as there has been no shortage of managerial changes in inter-county Gaelic football and hurling.

Cavan will be hoping that the continuity will give them an advantage over some of their rivals, as the likes of Monaghan and Donegal will be in the first year of new regimes in 2023.

