Mickey Graham has maintained that Dublin are not unbeatable despite Cavan’s 15-point loss to the All-Ireland champions.

The Cavan manager refused to make any excuses for the Ulster Champions’ heavy defeat, acknowledging that Dublin were able to handle everything that his side threw at them.

The Dubs will be overwhelming favourites to defeat either Mayo or Tipperary in this year’s All-Ireland final, but the Cavan boss felt that both sides would be dying to get a crack at Dublin.

Hard Luck lads We are so proud of you. Thanks for a great winter in the hardest year yet. CAVAN ABU 💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/aACelssI8Y — Official Cavan GAA (@CavanCoBoardGaa) December 5, 2020

“I believe in sport and on any given day anybody can beat anybody,” maintained Graham.

“You can have a bad day at the office and the opposition can play above themselves on any day.

“It will happen, whether it will happen this year I don’t know but I’m sure Mayo or Tipperary will be looking forward to getting an opportunity.

“We had our opportunity, we failed, so it’s up to somebody else to stand up and take them on,” Graham commented.

Cavan were competitive in the first half, scoring some excellent points and trailed by five points going into the break.

‘They’ve set the standards’

However, Dublin’s dominance eventually became apparent as the reigning All-Ireland champions scored 1-12 in the second period to claim an easy victory over the Breifne men.

Meath legend Colm O’Rourke stated after the match that something would have to be done to prevent Dublin’s dominance but the Cavan boss felt that it was up to other counties to reach the Dubs’ level.

“They’ve set the standards. They’ve raised the bar and it’s up to every other county in Ireland to get up to that standard and we can make complaints about funding and facilities but it’s up to everybody else to raise their own standards.

“We’ve seen first hand what they produced tonight, we’ll look back and say, ‘How do we get there?’

“We’ll go about trying to improve our game and try and put the process in place to try and help us to close that gap, not just on them but maybe a couple of other bigger teams in the country,” Graham said.

Read More About: cavan gaa, dublin gaa, Mickey Graham