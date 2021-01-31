Mickey Graham backs changes to All-Ireland Championship

Mickey Graham has come out in support of changes to the current format of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship.

The Cavan boss was speaking to RTE Radio 1 about the proposed changes to the inter-county football season, saying that he believes players and managers from most counties would be “open to change”.

A league-based All-Ireland series with the provincial championships acting as a pre-season tournament and a re-drawn provincial championship consisting of four groups of eight are among the proposals set to go to the GAA Congress.

Uachtarán CLG, John Horan, has called on #GAA clubs to be prepared to offer their facilities and make them available to their local doctors and pharmacists to help in the delivery of the Covid-19 vaccine in their communities. #GAABelong — The GAA (@officialgaa) January 29, 2021

While either option would need 60% approval to get the go-ahead, the Cavan manager believes that change is on the horizon.

“A lot of managers, players and counties probably feel it’s time to change the thing up and freshen it up. We’re all open to change and what’s the best way to go about it? It will be interesting to see what happens.

“I’d say the GAA still have a lot of communicating to do with management, players and county boards before they make any decision on that,” Graham commented.

Potential April start for the league.

The GAA season has been again thrown into disarray due to the ongoing pandemic, with no inter-county activity set to take place during the current Level 5 restrictions, which will continue until at least the 5th of March.

While the Allianz Leagues normally kick-off at the end of January, Graham believes an April start to the season is now the best that counties can hope for.

“Obviously people’s health and player welfare comes first but you’d like to think if things keep improving the league could get up and running maybe the first week in April.

“They’re talking about looking at it again after 5 March and maybe starting the league at the end of March but I feel three weeks wouldn’t be enough time to prepare a team to get ready to play competitive football. It will take four weeks alone to get players up to match fitness.

“We’ll just have to play it week by week. There is a lot of uncertainty there, and you don’t want to be overloading players with too much information and stuff to be doing on their own at this time,” Graham said.

The Cavan boss will hope to spend another successful year in charge of the Breifne County, after they claimed the Ulster Championship for the first time in 23 years last November.

Read More About: all ireland football, cavan gaa, Mickey Graham