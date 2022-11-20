Meath lead way in All-Stars team although some big names miss out

Meath lead the way in the 2022 TG4 Ladies Football All-Stars team, although some big name players have missed out.

Back-to-back All-Ireland champions Meath have been rewarded for another exceptional season with six players included in the All-Stars team, and the Royals are one of just five counties represented.

Five Kerry players have been included after they made it to the All-Ireland final, two Mayo players have made the cut, while one each from Armagh and Donegal have got the nod.

There is no room for the Meath trio of Niamh O’Sullivan, Vikki Wall and Orlagh Lally however, despite the key role they all played in their county’s All-Ireland triumph.

Donegal’s Niamh McLaughlin named as the players’ player of the year.

Donegal captain Niamh McLaughlin was named as the players’ player of the year, after a year in which her county came up just short against Armagh in the Ulster final, and against Meath in the All-Ireland semi-final.

McLaughlin was nominated alongside Emma Duggan of Meath and Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh of Kerry, although the Donegal woman was voted as the best of the talented bunch by her fellow players.

The Donegal midfielder was also named in the All-Stars team for the first time after a breakthrough year.

2022 Ladies Football All-Stars team.

1. Monica McGuirk (Meath) – 3rd award (previous winner in 2019 and 2021)

2. Shauna Ennis (Meath) – 1st award

3. Kayleigh Cronin (Kerry) – 1st award

4. Danielle Caldwell (Mayo) – 1st award

5. Aishling O’Connell (Kerry) – 1st award

6. Emma Troy (Meath) – 2nd award (previous winner in 2021)

7. Aoibhín Cleary (Meath) – 2nd award (previous winner in 2021)

8. Cáit Lynch (Kerry) – 2nd award (previous winner in 2012)

9. Niamh McLaughlin (Donegal) – 1st award

10. Niamh Carmody (Kerry) – 1st award

11. Emma Duggan (Meath) – 2nd award (previous winner in 2021)

12. Shauna Howley (Mayo) – 1st award

13. Aimee Mackin (Armagh) – 3rd award (previous winner in 2015 and 2017)

14. Stacey Grimes (Meath) – 1st award

15. Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh (Kerry) – 3rd award (previous winner in 2012 and 2013)

