Meath lead the way in TG4 Ladies Football All-Stars nominations

All-Ireland champions Meath lead the way in the TG4 Football All-Stars nominations, with 13 players from the Royal County included.
Meath won their second consecutive All-Ireland senior championship in July with a comfortable victory against Kerry, having been crowned as intermediate champions just two years ago.
As well as their back to back senior All-Ireland titles, Meath were also crowned as Lidl National League Division One champions in April, and they have been well rewarded for their efforts this year in the All-Stars nominations.
Nine counties are represented in the nominations.
In total, 45 players have been nominated, with 13 from Meath, 11 from Kerry, six from Donegal, five from Mayo, four from Armagh, two each from Dublin and Cork, as well as one each from Galway and Laois.
Ten players who were named in the All-Stars team last year have been nominated again, with eight of those from Meath.
The 2022 TG4 All-Stars team will be announced on Saturday, November 19th. The junior, intermediate and senior players’ player of the year awards will also be handed out on the same night.
Goalkeepers
Anna Carr – Armagh
Ciara Butler – Kerry
Monica McGuirk – Meath
Full backs
Róisín Phelan – Cork
Evelyn McGinley – Donegal
Tanya Kennedy – Donegal
Leah Caffrey – Dublin
Eilís Lynch – Kerry
Kayleigh Cronin – Kerry
Danielle Caldwell – Mayo
Mary Kate Lynch – Meath
Shauna Ennis – Meath
Half backs
Lauren McConville – Armagh
Nicole McLaughlin – Donegal
Nicola Ward – Galway
Aishling O’Connell – Kerry
Emma Costello – Kerry
Kathryn Sullivan – Mayo
Aoibhín Cleary – Meath
Aoibheann Leahy – Meath
Emma Troy – Meath
Midfield
Niamh McLaughlin – Donegal
Cáit Lynch – Kerry
Lorraine Scanlon – Kerry
Sinéad Cafferky – Mayo
Máire O’Shaughnessy – Meath
Orlagh Lally – Meath
Half forwards
Niamh Hegarty – Donegal
Carla Rowe – Dublin
Anna Galvin – Kerry
Niamh Carmody – Kerry
Síofra O’Shea – Kerry
Shauna Howley – Mayo
Emma Duggan – Meath
Kelsey Nesbitt – Meath
Vikki Wall – Meath
Full forwards
Aimee Mackin – Armagh
Aoife McCoy – Armagh
Doireann O’Sullivan – Cork
Geraldine McLaughlin – Donegal
Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh – Kerry
Mo Nerney – Laois
Lisa Cafferky – Mayo
Stacey Grimes – Meath
Niamh O’Sullivan -Meath
