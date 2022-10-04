Meath lead the way in TG4 Ladies Football All-Stars nominations

All-Ireland champions Meath lead the way in the TG4 Football All-Stars nominations, with 13 players from the Royal County included.

Meath won their second consecutive All-Ireland senior championship in July with a comfortable victory against Kerry, having been crowned as intermediate champions just two years ago.

As well as their back to back senior All-Ireland titles, Meath were also crowned as Lidl National League Division One champions in April, and they have been well rewarded for their efforts this year in the All-Stars nominations.

Nine counties are represented in the nominations.

In total, 45 players have been nominated, with 13 from Meath, 11 from Kerry, six from Donegal, five from Mayo, four from Armagh, two each from Dublin and Cork, as well as one each from Galway and Laois.

Ten players who were named in the All-Stars team last year have been nominated again, with eight of those from Meath.

The 2022 TG4 All-Stars team will be announced on Saturday, November 19th. The junior, intermediate and senior players’ player of the year awards will also be handed out on the same night.

Goalkeepers

Anna Carr – Armagh

Ciara Butler – Kerry

Monica McGuirk – Meath

Full backs

Róisín Phelan – Cork

Evelyn McGinley – Donegal

Tanya Kennedy – Donegal

Leah Caffrey – Dublin

Eilís Lynch – Kerry

Kayleigh Cronin – Kerry

Danielle Caldwell – Mayo

Mary Kate Lynch – Meath

Shauna Ennis – Meath

Half backs

Lauren McConville – Armagh

Nicole McLaughlin – Donegal

Nicola Ward – Galway

Aishling O’Connell – Kerry

Emma Costello – Kerry

Kathryn Sullivan – Mayo

Aoibhín Cleary – Meath

Aoibheann Leahy – Meath

Emma Troy – Meath

Midfield

Niamh McLaughlin – Donegal

Cáit Lynch – Kerry

Lorraine Scanlon – Kerry

Sinéad Cafferky – Mayo

Máire O’Shaughnessy – Meath

Orlagh Lally – Meath

Half forwards

Niamh Hegarty – Donegal

Carla Rowe – Dublin

Anna Galvin – Kerry

Niamh Carmody – Kerry

Síofra O’Shea – Kerry

Shauna Howley – Mayo

Emma Duggan – Meath

Kelsey Nesbitt – Meath

Vikki Wall – Meath

Full forwards

Aimee Mackin – Armagh

Aoife McCoy – Armagh

Doireann O’Sullivan – Cork

Geraldine McLaughlin – Donegal

Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh – Kerry

Mo Nerney – Laois

Lisa Cafferky – Mayo

Stacey Grimes – Meath

Niamh O’Sullivan -Meath

