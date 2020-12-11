Meath GAA secretary Mairead Delaney has hit out at “so-called supporters” for online abuse the Royals received in the wake of the Leinster final loss to Dublin.

Dublin claimed their 10th Leinster Championship title in a row a number of weeks ago as they dismantled Meath at Croke Park, winning by 21 points in the end.

Meath came under plenty of criticism for failing to give Dublin a competitive game but Delaney felt much of the comments directed at the team were unjustified.

“A Leinster final beckoned for the second year in a row against our near neighbours, Dublin. Unfortunately, for the second year in a row we were badly beaten.

“Our team went out to win the Leinster championship, but it was not to be. Everyone, players, management and officials, are so disappointed with the way the year finished.

“However, we all have to pick ourselves up and try again next year. We do not deserve the abuse and vile comments from keyboard warriors and so-called supporters.

“People need to remember that our players and management are human beings who all have families who don’t need to hear the abuse,” Delaney wrote in her annual secretary’s report.

‘We need more resources to keep going’

Meath GAA recorded a surplus of €400k this year, despite the lack of ticket sales due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Delaney explained that the county board are struggling due to the pandemic and have been unable to hire more coaching staff.

“We do need more resources to keep this going. We also need to get more involved in our secondary schools. At present our coaches are periodically involved with 10-12 post primary schools during the year.

“This includes transition year programmes, Super Games centres, Go Games referees courses and blitz days.

“The 43 clubs mentioned above are currently part of the East Leinster Scheme. We must remember that five years ago we had less than half that amount of coaches in Meath.

“We are unable to take on any extra coaching staff due to the pandemic. We must also remember that some rural areas in our county have very few eligible players.

“This will have a negative effect on clubs unless planning permission is allowed in rural areas. We sent a submission to Meath County Council to ask them to consider amending their draft County Development plan,” Delaney explained.

