Meath’s Emma Duggan confident departing duo will play for Royals again

Meath’s Emma Duggan is confident that Australia-bound duo Vikki Wall and Orlagh Lally will play for the Royals again in the future.

Wall and Lally have signed contracts with Aussie Rules sides, and while ladies Gaelic footballers could play in the All-Ireland championship and the AFLW in the past, a season change for the latter means that will no longer be the case.

Manager Eamonn Murray wished Wall and Lally all the best in their professional sporting careers in Australia, and admitted that without the two of them, Meath’s chances of winning silverware in the years to come has been diminished.

Emma Duggan is confident in Meath’s chances next year however, and told RTE that she expects Wall and Lally to be lining out for the Royals again in the not too distant future.

Emma Duggan on Vikki Wall and Orlagh Lally.

“The two girls going over to play AFLW… I know there’s been a lot of questions around whether they’ll be back or not,” Duggan said.

“I can tell you for sure they’ll be back playing for Meath at some point, whether it’s next year, the year after I don’t know.

“We’re going to enjoy this now. There’s going to be players coming and going all the time but there’s a core group sticking around. We’ll be back fighting next year that’s for sure.”

The Royals’ remarkable rise.

Just two years ago Meath were playing in the All-Ireland Ladies Intermediate Football Championship, but they have now been crowned as back-to-back senior champions.

Wall and Lally have been vital to Meath’s remarkable rise up the ranks, although there is no shortage of talent in Eamonn Murray’s team at the present moment.

Niamh O’Sullivan, Emma Troy and substitute Bridgetta Lynch all scored goals to power Meath to a nine-point victory over Kerry, as the Royals showed their class having trailing by five points after just seven minutes at Croke Park.

While the loss of Wall and Lally will be felt, it certainly wouldn’t be a surprise to see Meath get their hands on the Brendan Martin Cup again this time next year.

