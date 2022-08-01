Meath boss Eamonn Murray pays tribute to departing stars after All-Ireland triumph

Eamonn Murray paid tribute to Meath’s departing stars after the Royals defeated Kerry to claim a second consecutive All-Ireland crown.

Goals from Niamh O’Sullivan, Emma Troy and Bridgetta Lynch fired Meath to a nine-point win against Kerry as they won a second senior All-Ireland title on the trot, having won the intermediate title just two years ago.

Kerry started superbly as they raced into a five-point lead in the seventh minute, although it took Meath just five minutes to level the scores and the Royals dominated the second half to ultimately claim a comfortable win.

Eamonn Murray takes little credit for Meath’s success.

Meath manager Eamonn Murray was speaking to TG4 after the game and credited his backroom staff and his players for putting on an excellent display of football at Croke Park.

“I won’t take much credit for that. My management team are first class and I’m very lucky to have them,” Murray said.

“They do a brilliant job and the girls bought into it. That’s the most important thing – there’s no point in having good players if you don’t have good management. But we’ve both, so we’re blessed.”

‘I don’t blame them for going off one bit.’

Two of Meath’s most outstanding players – Vikki Wall and Orlagh Lally – won’t be playing for their county next year after signing contracts with Aussie Rules teams in the AFLW.

Ladies Gaelic footballers had been able to play in the All-Ireland Championship and the AFLW until this year, although a change in the Aussie Rules season means that this will no longer be the case.

Wall and Lally’s absences will hurt Meath’s chances of defending their All-Ireland title next year, although Murray gave them his blessing to enjoy professional sport in Australia.

“That’s where the tears are coming from. I know we could do four or five in a row but we probably won’t now,” Murray admitted.

“But we had a few great years and I don’t blame them for going off one bit. They don’t owe Meath anything. They’re an awesome bunch of players and I love them all so much.

