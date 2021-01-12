Mayo GAA suspend three management members for three months

The Mayo county board have suspended three members of their management team for three months each.

The three non-accredited members of Mayo’s backroom team were in Croke Park for last month’s All-Ireland Senior Football Championship final with Dublin last month.

The GAA have asked the Mayo county board to explain the trio’s presence at Croke Park, after they were caught on CCTV entering the ground in a covert method.

An official party of 12 were allowed to attend the match under coronavirus restrictions, with the trio outside of the permitted number.

Mayo GAA statement.

The Mayo county board have issued a statement, confirming the suspension of the three management team members.

“Mayo GAA has examined the issue of the presence of unaccredited backroom team member’s at last year’s All-Ireland Football Final after it was recently brought to our attention.

“Following a review process, all unaccredited members of the backroom team admitted their mistake, apologised sincerely for their actions and have been suspended for three months.

“These individuals attended the game without the knowledge of the County Board’s officers and the team manager.

“Mayo GAA would like to place on record our commitment to the GAA and the Government’s Covid guideline’s, all of which are in place for the safety and well-being of our players, members and the wider community,” the county board’s statement read.

According to the Irish Independent, the GAA is satisfied that the matter is now closed and Mayo GAA will face no further sanction from Croke Park.

Under Covid-19 restrictions, a total of 40 members from each team were allowed to attend matches during the All-Ireland Football Championship. This consisted of the 26 player match-day squad, 12 backroom members and two county board officers.

For the All-Ireland finals, additional members were cleared to attend by the Department of Sport, which allowed the full extended playing squads to be in Croke Park.

However, there was no change to the number of backroom members allowed to attend.

