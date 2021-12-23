Mayo great David Brady takes up managerial position with Meath club

Mayo great David Brady has been appointed as the senior football manager of Ratoath GAA for the 2022 season.

Brady is relatively inexperienced as a manager, having briefly taken charge of his native club Ballina Stephenites back in 2012, but the former Mayo footballer will jump back into the role next year with Ratoath.

Although he doesn’t have much managerial experience, Brady did spend 12 years playing for Mayo’s senior football team and won five Connacht Championships with his county in that time.

The Ballina native has spent time as a Gaelic football pundit in recent years, and will now have an opportunity to put his expertise to use with Ratoath.

Ratoath have shown plenty of promise recently.

Founded back in 1903, Ratoath haven’t experienced a huge amount of success in senior football, but that has changed considerably in recent years.

Ratoath won the Meath Senior Football Championship for the first time in 2019 and repeated the feat in 2020. They were narrowly beaten by Wolfe Tones in the Meath Championship semi-final this year.

The club will hope that Brady will return them to Meath Championship glory next year, and maybe even progress further in the Leinster Club Championship, having lost to Westmeath’s Garrycastle in the provincial quarter-final in 2019.

RATOATH GAA SENIOR MANAGERS APPOINTED FOR 2022/Ratoath CLG are delighted to announce that David Brady has been appointed Senior Football Manager & Mike Connolly has been appointed Senior Hurling Manager/Best of luck in 2022 @MeathGAA @wearemeath @HSmeath @MeathSports pic.twitter.com/SAEdcKerkd — Ratoath GAA (@RatoathGAA) December 22, 2021

David Brady knows what it takes to achieve glory at club level.

Brady, like so many of his fellow Mayo men, has had rotten luck in All-Ireland finals, as Mayo fell at the final hurdle four times while he was involved with his county’s senior team.

The Ballina Stephenites man did get over the line with his club in 2005, however, when they beat Portlaoise in the All-Ireland Senior Club Football Championship final.

Brady’s comments after the final are well remembered, as he acknowledged, “I’ve been a loser all my life. But today, Hogan Stand boy, pick up the cup.”

Read More About: David Brady, Ratoath GAA