Mayo confirm Oisín Mullin will join Geelong Cats in the AFL

Mayo GAA have confirmed that Oisín Mullin will join the Geelong Cats in the AFL, bringing his inter-county career to an end for the foreseeable future.

Mullin had originally signed with Geelong back in late 2021, but decided against making the move to Australia this year and resumed his Gaelic football career with Mayo.

The 22-year-old has now been persuaded to link up with the Cats next year however, and Mullin will join the reigning AFL champions as a category B rookie.

Mayo GAA bid a fond farewell to Oisín Mullin.

Posted on their official Twitter account, Mayo GAA released a short statement confirming Mullin’s departure and wished the youngster all the best in the future.

“Oisín Mullin has accepted a position to play with the Geelong Cats,” Mayo GAA announced.

“We at Mayo GAA want to wish Oisín the best in his new endeavor and thank you for all the memories. Oisin made his debut with Mayo on the 25th of January 2020 in the NFL against Donegal. Thank you Oisin.”

There is a strong Irish contingent at Geelong already, as Mullin will link up with Laois’ Zach Tuohy and Kerry’s Mark O’Connor.

Both men played a crucial role in the Cats’ AFL triumph this year, and Mullin will be hoping that he can join the short list of Irishmen who have won the greatest honour in Aussie Rules.

Oisín Mullin has accepted a position to play with the Geelong Cats. We at Mayo G.A.A want to wish Oisín the best in his new endeavor and thank you for all the memories. Oisin debut with Mayo on the 25th January 2020 in the NFL against Donegal. Thank you Oisin#mayogaa pic.twitter.com/lqQYnTbKkh — Mayo GAA (@MayoGAA) November 24, 2022

Geelong Cats welcome the youngster’s signing.

Head of list management at Geelong Andrew Mackie welcomed Mullin’s signing and described the Mayo man as a gifted talent.

“As a club we appreciate the magnitude of moving overseas and understood Oisin’s reasons for remaining in Ireland and not joining us for this season,” Mackie said.

“We are thrilled he will now join the Cats for season 2023, he is a gifted talent, however most importantly a quality person who will be a great addition to our playing squad.

“Oisin has had another impressive season with Mayo and we are looking forward to welcoming him and his partner Jess to the club and to Geelong.”

Read More About: Geelong Cats, mayo gaa, oisin mullin