Louth appoint Mickey Harte as senior football manager

Louth GAA have appointed Mickey Harte as their senior football manager on a three-year deal.

Harte previously managed his native Tyrone between 2003 and 2020 but that relationship was ended after Tyrone were knocked out of the Ulster Championship in the quarter-final by Donegal.

The three-time All-Ireland winning manager recently stated his intention to remain in management while on pundit duty and did not have to wait long before being snatched up.

The Louth county board met this evening and ratified the 68-year old after being in contact with one another for the last week and a half.

Joining him in the Louth backroom will be Gavin Devlin, who has worked alomgside Harte for the last number of years with Tyrone.

The signing is a major coup for the Wee county, who were relegated to Division 4 of the National Football League only a number of weeks ago.

Former Louth senior footballer and manager Colin Kelly has also linked up with the county, having recently been appointed as the academy squad coordinator.

You can read the full statement from Louth GAA below

Louth GAA are delighted to announce the appointment of Mickey Harte as our new Senior Football Team Manager on a 3-year-term.

The Errigal Ciaran clubman is one of the country’s most succesful managers winning 3 All-Ireland Senior Football titles in 2003, 2005 and 2008 along with and All-Ireland Minor title in 1998 and two All Ireland U21 titles in 2000 and 2001 with his native Tyrone.

We are also delighted to announce that Gavin Devlin (An All-Ireland Minor, under 21 and Senior medal winner with Tyrone) will be joining Mickey as Assistant Manager. Mickey and Gavin will also take charge of the County’s Under 20 team.

We would like to give Mickey and Gavin a very warm welcome to Louth and we look forward to working closely with them over the next 3 years. Special word of thanks to our sub-committee of Peter Fitzpatrick, Bob Deheny, Sean McClean, Aiden Berrill and Francie McMullen for their hard work over the last few weeks overseeing this appointment.

