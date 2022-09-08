Limerick well represented in 2022 PwC All-Stars hurling nominations

All-Ireland hurling champions Limerick are well represented in the 2022 PwC All-Stars hurling nominations with 12 Treaty players included.

Limerick are one of 10 counties featured in the 45-man strong list, with All-Ireland finalists Kilkenny boasting eight nominations thanks to their efforts in this year’s championship.

Semi-finalists Clare and Galway have also received eight nominations each, while Cork have three, Wexford have two, while Tipperary, Waterford, Dublin and Westmeath all have one.

Hurler and young hurler of the year.

Limerick again lead the way in the nominations for the PwC GAA/GPA Hurler of the Year, as Treaty duo Diarmaid Byrnes and Barry Nash are joined by Kilkenny’s TJ Reid.

No Limerick hurlers feature among the young hurler of the year nominees however, as Kilkenny’s Mikey Butler and Eoin Cody have got the nod, along with Ciarán Joyce of Cork.

The PwC All-Stars will be presented on Friday, October 28th. The football awards will be announced 24 hours before the event, while the hurling team will be announced on the night.

Footballers from 11 different counties have been nominated. ⭐️https://t.co/Tj1OuUrbs5 — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) September 7, 2022

PwC All-Stars Hurling Nominations 2022

Goalkeepers

Éanna Murphy (Galway)

Eoin Murphy (Kilkenny)

Nickie Quaid (Limerick)

Defenders

Seán Finn (Limerick)

Barry Nash (Limerick)

Mike Casey (Limerick)

Diarmaid Byrnes (Limerick)

Declan Hannon (Limerick)

Mikey Butler (Kilkenny)

Huw Lawlor (Kilkenny)

Richie Reid (Kilkenny)

Paddy Deegan (Kilkenny)

Paul Flanagan (Clare)

John Conlon (Clare)

Diarmuid Ryan (Clare)

David McInerney (Clare)

Daithí Burke (Galway)

Fintan Burke (Galway)

Pádraic Mannion (Galway)

Ciarán Joyce (Cork)

Damien Reck (Wexford)

Midfielders

David Fitzgerald (Clare)

Ryan Taylor (Clare)

Tom Monaghan (Galway)

Darragh Fitzgibbon (Cork)

William O’Donoghue (Limerick)

Adrian Mullen (Kilkenny)

Forwards

Gearóid Hegarty (Limerick)

Kyle Hayes (Limerick)

Tom Morrissey (Limerick)

Aaron Gillane (Limerick)

Séamus Flanagan (Limerick)

TJ Reid (Kilkenny)

Eoin Cody (Kilkenny)

Conor Whelan (Galway)

Cathal Mannion (Galway)

Joseph Cooney (Galway)

Tony Kelly (Clare)

Shane O’Donnell (Clare)

Robbie O’Flynn (Cork)

Dessie Hutchinson (Waterford)

Noel McGrath (Tipperary)

Lee Chin (Wexford)

Dónal Burke (Dublin)

Killian Doyle (Westmeath)

PwC GAA/GPA Hurler of the Year Nominees

TJ Reid (Kilkenny)

Diarmaid Byrnes (Limerick)

Barry Nash (Limerick)

PwC GAA/GPA Young Hurler of the Year Nominees

Ciarán Joyce (Cork)

Mikey Butler (Kilkenny)

Eoin Cody (Kilkenny)

Read More About: all-stars