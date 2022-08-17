Liam Watson made a mockery of drinking bans before All-Ireland final heroics

Liam Watson has explained how drinking a couple of pints of Guinness during the week did him absolutely no harm before crucial All-Ireland Club Hurling matches.

Watson is one of the finest hurlers that Antrim has ever produced and was crowned an All-Ireland champion at club level with Loughgiel Shamrocks in 2012.

It’s well know that club and county teams alike can be very strict on their players when it comes to drinking during the championship, although Loughgiel were happy to allow their hurlers to make decisions for themselves.

Watson made the decision to drink a couple of pints during the week of the All-Ireland semi-final against Na Piarsaigh, but explained on Colm ‘Wooly’ Parkinson’s Smaller Fish GAA podcast that it made no difference to his performance levels.

Liam Watson on drinking the week of crucial All-Ireland matches.

“We weren’t put on a drink ban or anything before the All-Ireland semi-final and I’m not too sure the reason for it. They just let us be adults and they knew we were in good shape,” Watson said.

“The Wednesday before we played Na Piarsaigh in Parnell Park, I went around to my wee local about maybe a quarter past two in the day. I quit work early, went around and went to the barman and asked him for a pint of Guinness.

“He looked at me and said, ‘No chance. You’ve a match at the weekend.’ I said, ‘Look, I’m only looking for two pints of Guinness, that’s it and then I’m out of here.’ He says, ‘I’ll give you two and that’s it.’

“So I took two pints, I went home, ate dinner, went training and got ready for the match and scored 16 points.”

“And i says ‘P, can i have a pint of Guinness’?” “Liam no, no chance he says, you have an All Ireland final at the weekend” “Aye but sure P, i scored 16 points the last time, i might score 16 points this time” Only the 3-07 in the final 🤣 Full show https://t.co/TJsJJ3YBNL pic.twitter.com/BX2QeKZg30 — Smaller Fish GAA (@SmallerFishGAA) August 16, 2022

The Loughgiel Shamrocks man produced two exceptional performances.

Watson was undoubtedly the man of the match in the All-Ireland semi-final, as he scored 16 points in an eight-point win for Loughgiel Shamrocks against the Munster champions.

As a result, Watson decided to have a couple of pints the week of the All-Ireland final, although he was again met by some resistance by his local pub’s barman.

“It was two weeks later, at a quarter past two, and a wee boy called P McMullen, and I said to him again, ‘P, can I have a pint of Guinness?’

“And he goes, ‘Liam, nope. No chance. You have an All-Ireland final at the weekend.’ And I says, ‘Aye, but sure P, I scored 16 points last time, I might score 16 points this time.’

“So I drunk two pints and away we went and nobody said anything.”

Amazingly, Watson scored three goals and seven points for a total of 16 in the All-Ireland final against Coolderry, as Loughgiel Shamrocks were crowned as champions at Croke Park.

