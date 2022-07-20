Liam Cahill understands anger over Colm Bonnar removal

Newly-appointed Tipperary senior hurling manager Liam Cahill understands the anger over the removal of his predecessor, Colm Bonnar.

Bonnar was relieved of his duties as Tipperary manager after just one season in charge, as the Premier County endured a winless Munster Championship campaign.

Cashel King Cormacs, Bonnar’s club, hit out at how the Tipperary County Board handled the situation, saying the statement in which the decision was announced to the public was “completely unacceptable”.

Cahill was speaking to RTE after his appointment as Tipperary’s new manager and stressed that no contact had taken place between him and the county board before Bonnar’s removal.

Liam Cahill on Colm Bonnar.

“I want to be very clear that I received a phone call a short time after Colm Bonnar’s exit from the Tipperary job. For me, second time around, it was very simple. The answer was yes and it went from there,” Cahill said.

“I can relate to why there would be anger out there. Colm Bonnar took on this job at a really difficult time. There was a lot of injuries and retirements and he was the man who put his hand up last year to take it on.

“I can understand people would be angry that he wasn’t given more time. I for one don’t know what conversations Colm Bonnar had with the Tipperary County Board.

“Unfortunately inter-county hurling is a results-driven business and results last year in the Munster Championship might not have helped Colm’s cause. What can I say, only that I wish Colm Bonnar all the best for the future.”

Media Release – Tipperary Senior Hurling Team Management pic.twitter.com/kZ9UYw4N3B — Tipperary GAA (@TipperaryGAA) July 18, 2022

Turning Tipp around won’t be easy.

Many had predicted that Tipperary would got through a transitional year in 2022 before the season began, and those predictions proved to be very accurate.

A number of Tipperary stalwarts had walked away from the county’s hurling panel, such as Pádraic Maher, while it was expected that it would take a while for the new management team to get the best out of the players who remained.

Tipperary’s squad will be playing under new management again next year, although Cahill has shown that he can get his teams firing in their first year together, as Waterford reached the Munster and All-Ireland finals in 2020.

Read More About: colm bonnar, Liam Cahill, tipperary gaa