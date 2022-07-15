Liam Cahill steps down as Waterford’s senior hurling manager

Waterford GAA have announced that Liam Cahill has stepped down as the county’s senior hurling manager.

Cahill took over as Waterford’s senior hurling manager ahead of the 2020 season and led the Déise to a Munster Championship final and an All-Ireland Championship final in his first year in charge.

Waterford won the Allianz Leagues Division One title this year and looked poised to be the main challengers to Limerick’s All-Ireland crown, although they failed to progress from the Munster Championship after winning one of their four games.

Cahill had the option to extend his three-year term by another year, but Waterford GAA have announced that he has decided against doing so.

“Waterford GAA wish to announce that Liam Cahill has today informed Waterford County Board that he has decided not to take up the option of a fourth year as manager of the Waterford senior hurling team,” the statement reads.

“All in Waterford GAA wish to sincerely thank Liam and all of his backroom team for their tremendous work, commitment, and dedication to the Waterford senior hurling team over the past three years, which culminated in an Allianz League title in 2022 along with Munster and All-Ireland finals appearances.

“Waterford GAA would like to wish Liam every success in his future endeavours. A process will now be put in place for the appointment of a new senior hurling team management.

“Waterford GAA will not be issuing any further comment at this time.”

Tipperary are on the hunt for a new manager.

Cahill could be in the running to take over as Tipperary manager next year, after Colm Bonnar was relieved of his duties with the Premier County after a difficult first season in charge.

Although Cahill turned down the Tipperary job last year, he may now take charge of his native county after bringing his time with Waterford to an end.

The Ballingarry man played inter-county hurling for Tipperary’s senior team for 12 years, and also managed his native county’s minor, U20 and U21 teams.

