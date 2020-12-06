Galway star Damien Comer has hit out at the Ladies Gaelic Football Association after the All-Ireland ladies football semi-final wasn’t televised due to a late venue change.

The semi-final clash between Galway and Cork was originally due to be played at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick, but was moved to Parnell Park to avoid a clash with a Limerick training session.

However, the game had to change venue again as Parnell Park had a frozen pitch, with the match eventually being played in Croke Park.

TG4 was originally meant to televise the game but as a result of the late change in venue, the broadcaster was unable to show the match.

Cork were comfortable winners in the end, beating Galway by 2-17 to 0-13 to set up an All-Ireland final date with Dublin in two weeks time.

Many fans and pundits took to Twitter to share their disgruntlement at the LGFA, with Comer labelling the whole affair as a “shambles”.

“Really feel for Galway Ladies. They arrived 20 mins before throw in and had about 5 mins to warm up for an All Ireland Semi Final due to another venue change!

“Equality my arse! The LGFA have so much to answer. What a shambles,” said Galway star Comer through his Twitter account.

Cork were well worth their win over Galway, opening up a seven point lead after 17 minutes, which left the Galwegians chasing the game from early on.

A tougher challenge awaits them in the shape of Dublin though, who defeated Armagh by a score of 3-13 to 3-08 in Breffni Park in Cavan last night.

Mick Bohan’s side are aiming for their fourth All-Ireland title in a row, with only old rivals Cork left standing in their way.

Cork meanwhile will want to regain All-Ireland supremacy, having won an astonishing six All-Ireland titles in a row between 2011 and 2016.

