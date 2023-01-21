Lee Keegan explains how he learnt to deal with All-Ireland final heartbreak

Lee Keegan has explained how “real life responsibilities” helped him to deal with the disappointment of losing All-Ireland finals.

Having reached the All-Ireland final on six occasions without ever getting his hands on the Sam Maguire Cup, Keegan has suffered more heartbreak than most in Gaelic football.

Keegan cut a disconsolate figure after his first few All-Ireland final losses, although in what proved to be his last decider against Tyrone in 2021, the Westport man looked content with his daughter Líle in his arms.

Speaking on RTE’s The Late Late Show, Keegan explained how life put his Gaelic football career into perspective.

Lee Keegan on dealing with All-Ireland heartbreak.

“The difference in that photo is that was my sole responsibility to a degree – Gaelic football. Then as I progressed through life, different things changed,” Keegan started.

“That’s perspective, that’s life. I’m after losing my sixth All-Ireland but my daughter doesn’t really care if it was my sixth or 16th or if I had won it. She stole the show that day after the game.

“But that’s real life there for you. That’s the difference between when you have your responsibilities and you have your real life situations.

“No final is easy to lose, that’s straight up, and they don’t get easier. But when I saw my young girl running around the pitch after it, it just lifted me up a little bit.

“I said, ‘The world didn’t stop, I still have to move forward. I still have to get up tomorrow morning and feed her at five o’clock in the morning.’ That’s the difference between one photo versus the other.”

The Mayo man bows out as one of the best.

While Keegan never won the All-Ireland with Mayo, he did enjoy plenty of success in his career as he won seven Connacht titles, one Division One League title and a county championship with Westport.

Keegan was also named as the footballer of the year in 2016 and was selected on the All-Stars team on five occasions.

