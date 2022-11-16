Lee Gannon confirms Pat Gilroy’s return to Dublin coaching team

Lee Gannon has confirmed that Pat Gilroy will be involved with Dublin’s senior football coaching team next year.

Gilroy managed Dublin from 2009 to 2012 and led his county to All-Ireland success in 2011, while he also spent a year in charge of the Dublin hurlers in 2018.

It has been reported in recent days that Gilroy will return to his county’s senior football set-up under manager Dessie Farrell, and that has now been confirmed by Lee Gannon.

Gannon was speaking at the launch of Dublin’s new jersey and revealed that Gilroy will be involved with the county’s coaching team, although he did not specify his exact role.

“I can confirm that Pat’s going to be in with us now. I don’t know in what regard, but yeah, Pat’s involved,” Gannon revealed.

Young footballer of the year nomination.

Gannon was nominated for the PwC All-Star young footballer of the year award after a breakthrough season with Dublin, along with Derry’s Ethan Doherty and Galway’s Jack Glynn.

Glynn ultimately won the award, although Gannon was honoured to be nominated while stressing that individual accolades are not his priority as he looks to build on his budding inter-county career.

“It was a massive shock to myself. Jack and Ethan were very well deserving of it, but myself, I was a bit too shocked,” Gannon admitted.

“My whole focus for the whole year was to try to get a jersey, try to get one minute in a league game or an O’Byrne Cup game. Even going towards this year that’s still my focus.

“Obviously individual accolades are nice and all, but at the end of the day that’s not what you do it for.”

Lee Gannon is eager to play with Jack McCaffrey and Paul Mannion.

Gilroy won’t be the only high-profile figure to return to the Dublin senior football set-up next year, as Jack McCaffrey and Paul Mannion’s returns have also been confirmed.

Gannon hasn’t played with either McCaffrey or Mannion yet, but he spent many years watching them from Hill 16 in Croke Park and is exciting to share a pitch with them.

“I stood on the hill for the majority of my teenage years so seeing the two boys back is extremely exciting,” Gannon stressed.

“They’re obviously two fantastic footballers. It’s really exciting for the whole group in general, not just for myself.”

While some key figures of Dublin’s past success will be returning to the fold, Gannon believes the time has come for the young players on the panel to help create a new identity for the team.

“It’s obviously surreal, but at the same time now I think we need to create a new identity for the team and try to help the more experienced veterans of the team like Macker [James McCarthy], Johnny [Cooper] and Fitzy [Michael Fitzsimons].

“We need to add a little bit more as young lads if we can and just try to create that new Dublin senior football identity. I think the whole Dublin set-up will prosper from that as well.”

