Larry O’Gorman argues that Davy Fitzgerald taking Galway job would show lack of loyalty

Larry O’Gorman has argued that Davy Fitzgerald would show a lack of loyalty to Wexford by becoming Galway’s senior hurling manager for 2022.

Fitzgerald finished up with Wexford this year after five years in charge of the Slaneysiders. The Clare man’s time with Wexford ended on a disappointing note, but he did lead the county to their first Leinster Championship triumph in 15 years in 2019.

Following Shane O’Neill’s departure from the Galway hurling set-up, Fitzgerald has been touted as his potential successor as manager of the Tribesmen, especially after Mícheál Donoghue ruled himself out of the job.

Wexford great O’Gorman was speaking to Sky Sports about what Fitzgerald may do next, and argued that the Sixmilebridge native should stay out of inter-county hurling for the time being.

Larry O’Gorman on Davy Fitzgerald.

“It would be very strange to see Davy after leaving us and then he would go to the opposition straight away. You would not be calling it great loyalty, to be honest,” O’Gorman said.

“Davy had done a good job with Wexford over the years but in the last year or two it just ran its legs and he tried to stretch it out as much as possible. Now that he is gone, he is not in a job at the moment.

“He said he wants to take a year or two out but who knows, if there is an opportunity for Davy somewhere else… to say one week Davy loves Wexford and the following week then he loves Galway or Dublin is very hard to take.

“When you are fully committed to a county I think you should stick with that county and then take a break for a couple of years after that.”

Wexford GAA statement re Senior Hurling Manager https://t.co/c4WaZeYtFs via @officialwexgaa — Wexford GAA (@OfficialWexGAA) July 30, 2021

Davy’s career in inter-county management.

While O’Gorman would prefer to see Fitzgerald take some time out of the game as a mark of respect to Wexford, the former Clare goalkeeper has gone from one county to the next in quick succession on two occasions already.

Fitzgerald was confirmed as Clare’s senior hurling manager on a three-year deal in October 2011, just two months after his last game in charge of Waterford in that year’s All-Ireland semi-final.

In October 2016, Fitzgerald was confirmed as Wexford’s new senior hurling manager after Clare were knocked out of the All-Ireland Championship that July.

While Fitzgerald has spoken about his intention to take a break from management in recent times, there’s no doubt that the Clare man has a passion for managing at the highest level, and reportedly remains in contention for the Galway job.

