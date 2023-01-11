Laois v Carlow the latest O’Byrne Cup casualty

Laois and Carlow will not play in the O’Byrne Cup tonight, as the fixture has been postponed due to an unplayable pitch.

The O’Byrne Cup match, which was due to take place at 8pm tonight in Stradbally, has been postponed due to an unplayable pitch until this weekend, although an exact date has yet to be provided.

It is the third O’Byrne Cup game this week which has been called off, after Louth’s tie with Wexford and Kildare’s game against Westmeath were both cancelled.

Just two of the five O’Byrne Cup fixtures which were scheduled to go ahead tonight are actually being played, as Dublin take on Offaly at Parnell Park while Meath play Longford in Ashbourne.

Wexford and Westmeath were both awarded walkovers.

No official reason has been given for the two cancellations, although it was announced on Monday that Wexford were awarded a walkover from Louth in a game which would have been a dead rubber.

Louth beat Westmeath and Kildare in their opening two fixtures, which guaranteed the Wee County a place in the O’Byrne Cup semi-final, while Wexford were unable to progress after losing both their games to the same opposition.

Although Louth opted against fulfilling their fixture against Wexford, they will play in the semi-final all the same.

On Tuesday Westmeath were awarded a walkover from Kildare as the Lilywhites opted against fulfilling the fixture, which also had no impact as neither side were able to progress.

There are still 2 big games down for decision in the 2023 O’Byrne Cup. With the winner taking all in both games, don’t miss a thing, Get your Tickets here now or Live Stream them below on @clubber 🎟️ https://t.co/SZj6XhQhS5

📺 https://t.co/Ysh773ipvH#ItAllStartsHere pic.twitter.com/GSjVidkyVb — Leinster GAA (@gaaleinster) January 11, 2023

There’s all to play for in tonight’s O’Byrne Cup fixtures.

The remaining two games scheduled for tonight are decisive however, as places in the O’Byrne Cup final and semi-final are up for grabs.

Offaly will need to beat Dublin to set up a semi-final encounter with Louth, while the Dubs need at least a draw, as they are ahead of the Faithful County on points difference.

Longford will play in the final if they earn at least a draw against Meath tonight, while the Royals will need to win to qualify for the decider.

