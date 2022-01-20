Laois boss Billy Sheehan criticises use of penalty shoot-outs in Gaelic football

Laois manager Billy Sheehan has criticised the use of penalty shoot-outs to decide matches in Gaelic football.

Sheehan’s side actually benefited from a penalty shoot-out on Wednesday night, as Laois beat Kildare 6-5 on penalties in their O’Byrne Cup semi-final to set up a decider with Dublin.

Penalty shoot-outs, rather than replays, have become the norm in recent times due to the Covid-19 pandemic’s effect on congesting the Gaelic football calendar.

Despite his side’s success in their most recent penalty shoot-out, Sheehan told RTE’s Morning Ireland that he isn’t a fan of that method in deciding matches.

“To be honest with you, I don’t think it’s a skill in the game. I’d rather if people took frees off their hands,” Sheehan said.

“It is going down the soccer route. I’d rather if there was even frees from a certain distance or just on the 45, or whatever. I don’t think penalties is a way to decide a Gaelic football game.

“We didn’t win. That’s the fact. We drew the game. I know people will say we won but we didn’t win. We got a draw. Probably, at the end, we were hanging on.”

The O’Moore County have made a positive start to 2022.

Despite Sheehan’s reservations about his side’s penalty shoot-out win, Laois can be happy with their start to the year.

Laois were well beaten by Wexford in their opening O’Byrne Cup fixture, but three consecutive wins against Meath, Wicklow and Kildare has seen them through to the Leinster pre-season competition’s final.

They’ll have a tough challenge on their hands when the face Dublin on Saturday, but they will be happy with their improvements nonetheless, having failed to win a game in either the Allianz League of the All-Ireland Football Championship last year.

