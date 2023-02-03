Kilmacud Crokes formally appeal All-Ireland Club final replay decision

Kilmacud Crokes have formally appealed the decision to order a replay of the All-Ireland Club Football final.

It was announced on Tuesday that the GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee decided that the All-Ireland Club final between Kilmacud Crokes and Watty Graham’s Glen should be replayed.

The Dublin club won the game by two points, although 16 Kilmacud players defended their goal during the last act of play, in a clear breach of the game’s rules.

Glen had to officially object to the outcome of the game before 3.30pm last Wednesday after the GAA informed the Derry club that the national governing body would not review the incident of their own accord.

Kilmacud had three days to respond to the CCCC’s decision to order a replay, and the GAA have now confirmed that the Dublin club have formally lodged an appeal. The Central Appeals Committee will hear the appeal in the coming days.

The Dublin club will argue the match officials were at fault.

While there is no disputing that 16 Kilmacud players defended their goal in the last play of the game, while a 17th player was still on the pitch near the sideline, the club will presumably argue that the match officials were at fault.

Glen quickly took a 45 moments after Kilmacud had made two substitutions, and it was not spotted by referee Derek O’Mahoney or his umpires at the time that 16 men in purple and gold were still involved in the action.

As Kilmacud’s appeal is yet to be heard, a date has not yet been set for the replay if the Dublin club are unsuccessful in their attempt.

Should the decision to order a replay be upheld, it will put strain on the fixture schedule, as the Allianz Football Leagues got underway last weekend.

Some players could be unavailable for their counties if the replay does go ahead, as Derry’s Conor Glass, Emmett Bradley and Ethan Doherty all play for Glen, while Galway’s Shane Walsh and Dublin’s Paul Mannion play for Kilmacud.

