Kilkenny great Jackie Tyrrell hopeful that Limerick’s Cian Lynch plays in All-Ireland final

Jackie Tyrrell is hopeful that Limerick’s Cian Lynch is fit to play in Sunday’s All-Ireland Hurling final against Kilkenny.

Lynch, the 2021 All Stars hurler of the year, hasn’t featured for Limerick much this summer after he suffered a hamstring injury in the second round of the Munster Championship.

The Patrickswell man returned to duty with Limerick in the All-Ireland semi-final against Galway, as he was introduced off the bench at Croke Park late on.

However, Lynch is now a serious doubt for Sunday’s decider against Kilkenny after reportedly suffering an ankle injury in training and has been seen wearing a protective boot just days out from the final.

Jackie Tyrrell on Cian Lynch.

Kilkenny great Jackie Tyrrell was speaking on the RTE GAA podcast and expressed his hope that Lynch would be able to play, despite how it would improve Limerick’s chances of victory.

“You want your greatest players playing on our greatest day in the sun. You want your TJ Reid, Tony Kelly, Cian Lynch,” Tyrrell said.

“I really hope he is OK and he plays. He’s an outstanding talent. I love watching him and so does everyone else. He is the Messi of hurling. If it is true, and he misses out, it’s so unfortunate. It’s heart-breaking for him.”

Limerick has fared very well without their star man.

Lynch was crucial to Limerick’s All-Ireland success last year, although the Treaty County have fared very well without him throughout the current campaign.

Limerick haven’t been as dominant this year as they were in 2021, although they are still unbeaten and showed great heart to fend off mighty challenges from both Clare and Galway.

Kilkenny have put a slow start behind them after defeats to Galway and Wexford, as they blew away Clare in the semi-final, and they will be confident that they can end their All-Ireland drought and lift the Liam MacCarthy Cup for the first time since 2015.

