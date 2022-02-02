Kilkenny’s Grace Walsh is raring to go after finding balance between camogie and nursing

Kilkenny camogie star Grace Walsh is raring to go after finding a better balance between her work life and sporting career, as the Cats aim for All-Ireland glory.

Walsh has worked as nurse in St. Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin for the duration of the Covid-19 pandemic, in what has understandably been a hectic time for the Tullaroan woman.

Her busy work life didn’t stop her from helping Kilkenny to All-Ireland Camogie glory in 2020, as the Cats beat Galway in the final that December, although the same level of success didn’t follow in 2021.

Grace was speaking at the Littlewoods Ireland Camogie Leagues launch and revealed that she now has a much better work/life balance since taking up a new position in St. Vincent’s Hospital.

Grace Walsh on her improved work/life balance.

“I’m in a new role since June, I’m a tracheostomy clinical nurse specialist now. So my hours now are Monday to Friday which is really suiting the camogie lifestyle. I definitely have a better balance at the moment,” Walsh explained.

“Prior to that I was always shift work and I’m just really lucky that all the management I had over me in Vincent’s Hospital were incredible to me. On the ward that I worked on we had a self roster system going. So everyone got to work the days they wanted so that worked really well for camogie but my lifestyle was definitely hectic then.

“I worked the days I didn’t train and I trained the days I didn’t work. So I didn’t really have much time for just me or for as much social activities that I would have liked. I was definitely just playing, working, playing, working back then.

“But since June, things have definitely been up and down because of Covid, but my lifestyle definitely feels a lot more balanced. My evenings now, I have a lot of time to myself because obviously I’m not training every evening.

“Now that I’m working Monday to Friday all my weekends are free and the days I’m not training I have those evenings to go to the cinema, go for dinner with the girls or whatever it may be. It definitely was hectic for a long time for a good few years but I’m a little bit more settled now.”

The Cats are ready to bounce back in 2022.

Kilkenny put three successive All-Ireland final losses behind them in 2020 to win the championship for the first time since 2016, but then missed out on the final for the first time in six years when they were beaten by Cork in last year’s semi-final.

Walsh admitted that she struggled to enjoy last year’s camogie season at times, as she over analysed many aspects of her game, which led to a decline in her performances.

The Tullaroan woman is eager to get back to camogie this year however, as Kilkenny look to defend their Littelwoods Camogie League Division One crown.

“I took a good bit of a break over the winter so I know I’m definitely starting with a clean slate. We only came back together as a collective at the start of January,” Walsh said.

“Everyone is going around with a bit of a pep in their step and excited looking forward to the year ahead. There’s no pressure on us now so I’m really, really buzzing for Saturday to get going.

“I took a little bit more [of a break] than usual. I suppose towards the end of last year or during last year I probably wasn’t enjoying it as much. So I wanted to make sure that I get that enjoyment back.

“So I just took the break completely over the winter and then came back with everyone else at the beginning of January. I’m definitely, definitely glad to be back.”

Walsh comes from a proud Kilkenny GAA family.

Sporting excellence is very common in the Walsh family, as Grace’s brothers Tommy and Pádraig have also experienced All-Ireland glory with Kilkenny.

Hurling and camogie have always been of the utmost importance to the Walsh family, and the kids were often brought to matches to experience the excitement of sport in person.

That excitement still stands out to Walsh, and the Kilkenny star is delighted that unrestricted crowds look set to return for the duration of the camogie season to share that thrill with the players on the pitch.

“I’m from a place called Tullaroan, it’s a very small village, there’s not a whole lot to do in it and everyone is so, so passionate about hurling and camogie. I would have grown up in that environment,” Walsh said.

“My mam, her father was a big Kilkenny GAA man and my dad is literally hurling mad. He goes to literally every single match. So we would have been brought to every game.

“He would have been training when we were younger and he would have brought us down to the hurling pitch and that’s sort of all we did. We just played hurling and camogie for the majority of our life growing up.

“So I would have been lucky enough to go to a lot of games and there’s a lot of matches that I would remember from the pure excitement that’s at them. They’re great memories to have.

“That’s probably why I still play because I got that feeling of excitement as a supporter and I probably create it then as a player.”

