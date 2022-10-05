Kilkenny and Cork top the list in PwC Camogie All-Stars nominations

Kilkenny and Cork lead the way in the PwC Camogie All-Stars nominations after competing in this year’s All-Ireland Senior Championship final.

Both finalists have been well rewarded for their efforts this year in the Camogie All-Stars nominations, as 11 players from All-Ireland champions Kilkenny have been included, while 10 Cork players have got the nod.

Six different counties have been represented among the nominations. Waterford feature with seven nominees, Galway have five, Dublin have two and Limerick have one.

Specific positions have been used for each player.

The nominations are more specific than the men’s football, hurling and ladies’ football All-Stars in regards to the position of each player, as the list is broken down into corner backs and full backs, etc, rather than just defenders, forwards and so on.

Managers have also been nominated for All-Star awards, as Brian Dowling of Kilkenny, Cathal Murray of Galway and Antrim’s joint-manager duo of Brian Kearney and Mark McFadden have been recognised for their efforts.

The presentation of the awards will take place on November 26th in Croke Park.

PwC Camogie All-Stars Nominations 2022:

Goalkeepers:

Amy Lee (Cork)

Aoife Norris (Kilkenny)

Brianna O’ Regan (Waterford)

Defence:

Corner Back Nominees

Libby Coppinger (Cork)

Michelle Teehan (Kilkenny)

Shauna Healy (Galway)

Tiffanie Fitzgerald (Kilkenny)

Full Back Nominees

Grace Walsh (Kilkenny)

Iona Heffernan (Waterford)

Sarah Dervan (Galway)

Half Back Nominees

Laura Hayes (Cork)

Laura Murphy (Kilkenny)

Orla Hickey (Waterford)

Saoirse McCarthy (Cork)

Centre Back Nominees



Claire Phelan (Kilkenny)

Laura Treacy (Cork)

Roisin Black (Galway)

Midfield:

Mid Field Nominees

Aoife Donohue (Galway)

Ashling Thompson (Cork)

Hannah Looney (Cork)

Katie Power (Kilkenny)

Lorraine Bray (Waterford)

Forwards:

Half Forward Nominees

Abby Flynn (Waterford)

Caoimhe Costello (Limerick)

Denise Gaule (Kilkenny)

Julianne Malone (Kilkenny)

Centre Forward Nominees

Aisling Maher (Dublin)

Beth Carton (Waterford)

Fiona Keating (Cork)

Corner Forward Nominees

Aisling O’ Neill (Dublin)

Katie Nolan (Kilkenny)

Katriona Mackey (Cork)

Niamh Rockett (Waterford)

Full Forward Nominees

Ailish O’ Reilly (Galway)

Amy O’ Connor (Cork)

Miriam Walsh (Kilkenny)

Manager of the Year:

Brian Dowling (Kilkenny)

Brian Kearney and Mark McFadden (Antrim)

Cathal Murray (Galway)

