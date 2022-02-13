Kilcoo’s Eugene Branagan hails ‘never say die’ attitude after 2020 heartbreak

Kilcoo’s Eugene Branagan admitted he was feeling sick at half time before a dramatic comeback saw the Down side win the All-Ireland Club Football Championship final.

Kilmacud Crokes were in complete control at the half time break, as the Dublin club led by six points, but a stirring comeback from Kilcoo forced the game into extra time.

The Dubliners again looked to have regained control as they led by two points with just a few minutes of extra time remaining, but a late goal from Jerome Johnston sealed the win for Kilcoo.

Man of the match Eugene Branagan was speaking to TG4 after the game and praised his side for their remarkable comeback, having tasted defeat in the 2020 All-Ireland Club final.

Eugene Branagan reacts to Kilcoo’s momentous win.

“It’s unbelievable. It’s just the typical Kilcoo “never say die” attitude. Many a team would have given up in the first half but we just kept going right to the last, every many getting back and working for each other,” Branagan said.

“Sometimes maybe God’s on your side. We worked that hard and we got over the line, it’s just an unbelievable feeling.

“Listen, running in at half time you were feeling sick from the last time. But a couple of the older boys and Mickey [Moran] told the truth.

“There were no lies told and just told everyone to buck up and give it all you can and everyone done that thankfully and we got over the line.”

The Down men get over the line in the most dramatic fashion.

Kilcoo suffered heartbreak in the final the last time out, as Corofin of Galway blew them away in extra time to seal their third all-Ireland Club Championship title in-a-row.

It had looked as if Kilcoo would suffer more heartbreak at Croke Park at numerous points in the game on Saturday, but two goals and rallies in the second half of both normal and extra time was enough in the end.

It is the first time that Kilcoo have won the All-Ireland Club Championship, having won the Ulster Championship twice, and the Down club are well deserving of their triumph.

There was heartbreak for Kilmacud Crokes of course, who are still in the hunt for their third All-Ireland Club Championship title, having won in 1995 and 2009.

