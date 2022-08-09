Kilcoo’s Conor Laverty named as Down’s new senior football manager

Kilcoo’s Conor Laverty has been named as Down’s new senior football manager, taking over from James McCartan.

Laverty is currently Down’s U20s football manager, having been appointed to that position in December 2020, and he will continue in the role alongside his senior duties.

His senior management team will include Marty Clark and Declan Morgan, with a further member due to be added at a later date. Darragh O’Hanlon and Conor Gilmore will continue in their roles with the U20s management team.

The Kilcoo club man has a long history with Down’s senior footballers, as he played in the 2010 All-Ireland Championship final against Cork, as well as the 2012 Ulster Championship final against Donegal in 2012.

Laverty is still playing with his club, and was Kilcoo’s joint captain when they defeated Kilmacud Crokes of Dublin to win the All-Ireland Club Football Championship for the first time in February.

The Mournemen suffered a disappointing season.

Down endured a torrid season this year, as they suffered relegation from Division Two of the Allianz Leagues before they were comfortably beaten by Monaghan in an Ulster quarter-final.

As a result of their relegation to Division Three, Down played in the inaugural Tailteann Cup, although they didn’t fare any better in the second tier tournament as they were beaten by Cavan in the first round.

Although Kilcoo were crowned as All-Ireland club champions this year, several players from the club opt against playing for their county.

AIB GAA Club Footballer of the Year Eugene Branagan said in May that he has no interest in playing for Down, arguing that his county team don’t have a “winning mentality”.

It will be interesting to see if Laverty’s appointment as Down’s senior football manager will be able to persuade more Kilcoo players to represent their county and boost the Mournemen’s performances next year.

