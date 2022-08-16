Kieran McGeeney to continue as Armagh’s senior football manager

Kieran McGeeney will continue as Armagh’s senior football manager after members of the county board unanimously agreed he should remain in the role.

McGeeney first took over as Armagh manager in 2015, during which time the Orchard County have steadily improved after a quiet number of years for the Ulster side, following their heroics in the 2000s.

Although Armagh are yet to win any major silverware under McGeeney, they have risen from Division Three to Division One in the Allianz Leagues and finished in third place in the top tier this year.

Armagh impressed in the qualifiers under Kieran McGeeney.

Despite their steady improvement under McGeeney, Armagh have underwhelmed in the Ulster Championship and again went out at an early stage this year through defeat to Donegal in the quarter-finals.

Armagh showed what they’re capable of in this year’s All-Ireland qualifiers however, as they comfortably beat Ulster rivals Tyrone before exacting revenge on Donegal with a 10-point victory.

The county’s championship campaign came to an end this year after losing a penalty shoot out to Galway in the All-Ireland quarter-finals, although they certainly proved they are one of the strongest teams in the country.

At tonight’s Armagh County Board meeting, members unanimously agreed that Kieran McGeeney continue as Senior Inter-County Football Manager for 2023. pic.twitter.com/z0i0JVy7gW — Armagh_GAA (@Armagh_GAA) August 15, 2022

The Orchard County’s backroom team.

Armagh boast a backroom team with plenty of high-profile names, with county stalwarts Ciaran McKeever and Ciaran McKinney involved, as well as former Kerry star Kieran Donaghy.

Donaghy joined Armagh’s backroom team ahead of the 2021 season and spoke very highly of McGeeney as a senior football manager last year.

“He’s very direct. He’s very thoughtful about what he does. The prep that goes in away from the group is at a very high level, I would say,” Donaghy said.

“He’s challenging Ciaran McKeever, Denis Hollywood and I as a backroom team. He’s challenging Ciaran McKinney as a goalkeeping coach. He’s been very open to our ideas and stuff that we’re looking at.

“I ask him for feedback all the time and he’s very honest and that’s what I want as a guy who’s trying to learn from him and learn the ropes of what a coach and selector can bring to a group. So, yeah, he’s been brilliant to deal with.”

