Kieran Kingston steps down as Cork senior hurling manager

Kieran Kingston has stepped down as Cork’s senior hurling manager after a second stint in charge of his native county.

The Cork county board have announced that Kingston has informed them that he will not be seeking another term in charge of the Rebels, following the county’s All-Ireland quarter-final exit a couple of weeks ago.

Kingston managed Cork in 2016 and 2017, before coming back for a second stint in the role ahead of the 2020 season, but has decided against staying on in the role beyond this year.

Tributes paid to Kieran Kingston.

Cork GAA Chairman Mark Sheehan paid tribute to Kingston after the Tracton club made the decision to step away.

“Kieran’s commitment to his duties as Cork senior hurling manager knew no bounds and the time devoted in a voluntary capacity was immeasurable,” Sheehan said.

“He carried the role in a dignified manner at all times, fully understanding of the importance of his position.

“We wish him well in his future endeavours and have no doubt that he will continue to make a significant contribution to Cork hurling long into the future.”

Cork GAA CEO Kevin O’Donovan was similarly thankful to Kingston for his efforts with his county’s hurling set-up.

“Looking across the past decade, one has to recognise the indelible mark that Kieran has left on our senior hurling team, overseeing what has been a difficult transition at times, with the introduction of a whole wave of young and exciting talent,” O’Donovan said.

“Indeed, there is no doubt that, given the number of players who made their debuts under Kieran, he departs safe in the knowledge that he has left Cork Hurling in a healthy state. We thank his family, particularly his wife Ellen, for their support also.”

The Rebels won two Munster Championships while the Tracton man was involved.

Kingston first became involved with Cork’s senior hurling team in 2012 as a selector under then-manager Jimmy Barry-Murphy and remained in that role until 2014, in which year the Rebels won the Munster Championship.

Cork won another Munster Championship under Kingston as manager in 2017 and also made it to last year’s All-Ireland final, but were unable to go a step further this year as they suffered defeat to Galway in the quarter-final.

