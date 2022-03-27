Kieran Kingston praises Cork’s depth after comeback win against Kilkenny

Cork manager Kieran Kingston was delighted with his side’s efforts as they came from behind to beat Kilkenny and book a place in the Allianz Leagues Division One final.

Kilkenny stormed into an early six-point lead against Cork and finished the first half four points ahead largely thanks to two goals, but Cork bounced back strongly, buoyed on by their home fans at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

It wasn’t until the 62nd minute that Cork got their noses in front for the first time, but they finished strong as a goal from Darragh Fitzgibbon helped the Rebels to a 1-27 to 2-20 victory in the end.

Kingston was speaking to TG4 after the match and praised Cork’s response to adversity after they were left chasing the game due to an explosive start from Kilkenny.

Kieran Kingston reflects on Cork’s victory.

“Obviously a very pleasing victory in the end. I suppose you could sum it up very quickly in saying that we were very slow getting out of the blocks,” Kingston said.

“Six points down, Kilkenny were giving us a lesson there in the early part of the first half, but I thought we settled into the game. Our middle third was quite good, we got back into it, conceded probably a sloppy goal in many respects.

“But I suppose for us really, the key things were that we showed great character from six down to win by four. The depth in our squad was hugely important in that.”

The league final awaits the Rebels.

Cork will face either Wexford or Waterford in next weekend’s Allianz Leagues Division One final, with those two counties set to fight it out at Nowlan Park in Kilkenny this afternoon.

The Rebels first game of the Munster Hurling Championship against Limerick comes just two weeks after the league final, in what will be a busy period ahead for Kingston’s side.

“These games are hugely, hugely important for a developing squad. They’re great competitive games. You saw what it meant to the people here tonight,” Kingston commented.

“As I said before the game, we’d only two league games in Cork and this was sort of an added bonus for the supporters and the kids coming down on Saturday night to see their team playing.

“That was very important for us, to be competitive tonight, given the occasion that was in it. I thought we did that after that early blip. I thought we were competitive for the rest of the game and finished very strongly.”

