Kieran Donaghy outlines where crucial Shane Walsh battle could be won and lost

Kieran Donaghy has stressed the importance of Galway’s Shane Walsh in Sunday’s All-Ireland final encounter with Kerry.

Walsh has been in terrific form for Galway this season, as opposition teams have struggled to deal with the Kilkerrin-Clonberne forward’s talents during the Tribesmen’s best championship campaign since 2001.

Kerry will of course be looking to limit Walsh’s impact on the game, and Donaghy believes that Tom O’Sullivan will be tasked with keeping the Galway man quiet.

Donaghy believes Walsh will also have his hands full however, telling Sky Sports that he expects O’Sullivan to force Walsh into attempting to keep up with the Kerry defender.

Kieran Donaghy on how Kerry will look to less Shane Walsh’s impact.

“It’s a big call but I think in big games Kerry have always gone to Tom O’Sullivan to do this kind of man-marking job,” Donaghy said.

“Even though [Derry’s Conor] McCluskey did a great job and he really tagged him as much as he could, he bombed forward a lot but I don’t think he ever had much interest in scoring.

“Whereas what I think Shane Walsh will have to be wary of with Tom O’Sullivan is Tom is going to fly forward because he’s got great legs. He’s got great speed but he’s also got a great left foot. He will go up there and try to score and try cause a bit of havoc.

“That’s going to be a big battle and if Shane Walsh can maybe figure out a way to maybe let Comer go up and be that link man at times and let him in right in front of the D, that might be a place where he could possibly get more joy off of Tom.”

Plenty of talent will be on display at Croke Park.

Walsh isn’t the only man Kerry will have to be wary of, with Damien Comer showing his attacking skills in Galway’s most recent outing as he scored two goals and two points against Derry.

Kerry will feel they do have more attacking ability than the Connacht champions however, with the likes of David Clifford, Paudie Clifford, Seán O’Shea and Paul Geaney in tow.

The Kingdom are the firm favourites to end their All-Ireland title drought on Sunday, although they have lost crucial games they were expected to win in recent years, with Cork and Tyrone pulling off upsets in 2020 and 2021.

