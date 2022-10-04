Kieran Donaghy labels Roscommon report as ‘absolute rubbish’

Kieran Donaghy has labelled a report claiming that he will take over as Roscommon’s senior football manager as “absolute rubbish”.

It was reported by the Connaught Telegraph on Monday evening that Donaghy would take over from Anthony Cunningham as Roscommon’s new senior football manager.

Cunningham had spent four years as Roscommon’s manager, but it was confirmed in August that he was stepping down from the position and the Rossies’ county board have yet to name a successor.

Kieran Donaghy denies contact with anyone in Roscommon GAA.

Paul Galvin, a former Kerry team mate of Donaghy’s and former Wexford senior football manager, was named as a member of Roscommon’s backroom team in the same report.

However, it appears all but certain that Donaghy won’t be in charge of Roscommon next year, as the Kerry great took to social media to deny that he had been in contact with anyone involved with the county.

“Absolute rubbish. I did not speak to one single person associated with Roscommon GAA. What has happened to fact checking a story these days? WhatsApp rumours are a scary thing,” Donaghy tweeted.

The Kerry great is expected to continue with Armagh.

Donaghy joined Armagh’s backroom team before the 2021 inter-county season kicked off, and he is expected to continue in that role for the year ahead.

The four-time All-Ireland winner has been very complimentary of Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney in the past, stressing that he is learning plenty from the Orchard County boss.

“He’s very direct. He’s very thoughtful about what he does. The prep that goes in away from the group is at a very high level, I would say,” Donaghy said back in June of last year.

“He’s challenging Ciaran McKeever, Denis Hollywood and I as a backroom team. He’s challenging Ciaran McKinney as a goalkeeping coach. He’s been very open to our ideas and stuff that we’re looking at.

“I ask him for feedback all the time and he’s very honest and that’s what I want as a guy who’s trying to learn from him and learn the ropes of what a coach and selector can bring to a group. So, yeah, he’s been brilliant to deal with.”

