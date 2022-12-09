All the key dates in the 2023 GAA season announced

The All-Ireland Football and Hurling Championship finals will take place on the two last Sundays in July, the GAA have announced.

The GAA have published the ‘Masters Fixtures’ schedule for 2023, which includes all the key dates for the major football and hurling tournaments throughout the year.

Up first are the AIB All-Ireland Senior Club Football semi-finals, which are taking place on the weekend of January 7th/8th, while the club football and club hurling finals are taking place on the weekend of January 21st/22nd.

The Allianz Football Leagues are beginning on the weekend of January 28th/29th, while the Hurling Leagues begin the following weekend on February 4th/5th.

The football league finals will take place on the weekend of April 1st/2nd, while the four lower division hurling finals will take place on the same weekend, although the Division One hurling final will be played on the weekend of April 8th/9th.

Key championship dates released.

The provincial football championships begin on the weekend of April 8th/9th, while the All-Ireland Football Championship final is set to be played on Sunday, July 30th.

Meanwhile, the second ever Tailteann Cup final will take place on Saturday July 15th, the same weekend the All-Ireland Football Championship semi-finals are due to be played.

The provincial hurling championships begin on the weekend of April 22nd/23rd, while the All-Ireland Hurling Championship final is set to take place on Sunday, July 23rd.

In the lower tiers, the Joe McDonagh Cup final will be played on the weekend of May 27th/28th, while the Christy Ring, Nicky Rackard and Lory Meagher Cup finals will take place on the weekend of June 3rd/4th.

County club championships will dominate the months of August, September and October, while the provincial club championships will start on the third weekend of October.

The GAA’s full ‘Masters Fixtures’ schedule can be found here.

