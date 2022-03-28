Kevin McStay lauds Tyrone for ‘gigantic step’ taken weeks out from championship

Kevin McStay was mightily impressed with Tyrone as the All-Ireland champions finally put in a performance worthy of their title.

Tyrone got off to a poor start in Division One of the Allianz Leagues, as they won just one of their opening five games, having begun their campaign with a draw against Monaghan.

The reigning All-Ireland champions were staring down the barrel of relegation with two rounds left, as games against table toppers Kerry and Mayo were all that remained, but Tyrone finally found their form to claim victories against both.

Former Mayo footballer McStay was speaking on RTE’s Allianz League Sunday and labelled the win against Kerry as Tyrone “launching” their season.

Kevin McStay on Tyrone’s win against Kerry.

“When we look back at the footage, they played a marvellous game. First half in particular, they were well ahead of Kerry in that first half, ” McStay said.

“They’ll be thrilled with it because it’s a significant win. You heard Marty [Morrissey] saying there, not too many teams go down to Killarney and win. It’s a long time since Tyrone won down there.

“It’s a massive set up. It’s the best they’ve played all season for sure, no question about that. If I’m being tough on Tyrone, I’d say they’ll be a little bit concerned about Cathal McShane‘s form, perhaps.

“But he has a nice lead in time now, and I don’t want to be tough on Fermanagh, but that’s probably the perfect opening Ulster Championship game for Tyrone. They won’t underestimate it, but it is the perfect game to get everybody’s form.

“But today they made a gigantic step to being back where they’d want to be as they set out to defend the All-Ireland. I’m sure of that. It was a complete victory, a well-deserved victory, even though there was only a point in it.”

The All-Ireland champions head into the summer in good form.

Tyrone were in danger of suffering relegation to Division Two heading into Sunday, but the victory against Kerry sees them safely finish in fifth place, two points above the drop.

Although Tyrone won’t be contesting the Division One final, they will be happy with their work in the last couple of weeks, as they beat Kerry and Mayo, the two counties who will play for league glory on Sunday.

Fermanagh await Tyrone in the preliminary round of the Ulster Championship, as the reigning All-Ireland champions begin their defence of the Anglo-Celt Cup, as well as the Sam Maguire Cup.

