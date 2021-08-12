Former Mayo footballer Kevin McStay has argued that Dublin do not have the same “aura of invincibility” as they have had in recent years.

Dublin take on Mayo in the All-Ireland semi-final this Saturday, and while the reigning All-Ireland champions are the favourites to reach their seventh straight final, many believe they have shown signs of weakness this summer.

McStay was speaking on the RTE GAA podcast and pointed out Dublin’s recent loss of experience as the major reason for their perceived vulnerability this year.

Could Mayo finally get the better of Dublin at Croke Park?

Kevin McStay on Dublin’s unconvincing form.

“I don’t see the same aura of invincibility around Dublin. Looking at their Leinster campaign, they’re not scoring as much, they’re not winning by as much. That has to be a bit of a worry,” McStay said.

“Jim Gavin gave off a certain calmness, (a sense of) ‘I know what’s going on here and this will all work out’. His team were massively experienced and Stephen Cluxton was the figurehead who drove the whole thing on.

“And they’re gone out of the equation. No doubt Dessie [Farrell] is a excellent manager, Evan Comerford is an absolutely excellent goalkeeper, but there’s no sense of ‘This could end up 20 points if these fellas get a run on you’.”

Are the Dubs slowing down?

Dublin have shown signs of slowing down this year, enough for several bookies to put Kerry down as favourites to win their first All-Ireland title since 2014.

While the Dubs did ease to their 11th Leinster title in a row against Kildare, they were largely unimpressive in their games against Wexford and Meath, especially the second half against the Royals in which they were outscored by five points.

While Dublin have lost some of their most experienced personnel recently, their side is still packed full of players who have won several All-Ireland titles.

Mayo of course have no players on their panel who have tasted All-Ireland glory, but there is a sense that they have the best chance to turn over the Dubs since their agonising one-point loss in the 2017 final.

