Kerry’s Tadhg Kennelly lands major role with Greater Western Sydney Giants

Kerry native Tadhg Kennelly has been appointed as the head coach of the Greater Western Sydney Giants Academy.

Kennelly played for the Sydney Swans for 10 years in the AFL, during which time he became the first Irishman to win the AFL, while he also won the All-Ireland Football Championship with Kerry in 2009.

After hanging up his boots in 2011, Kennelly worked with the AFL in identifying international talent, before then working as an assistant coach in the AFL Academy and also acted as the state head coach for AFL NSW/ACT.

Having returned to the Sydney Swans as a development coach for the 2018 season, Kennelly then acted as the club’s defence coach until 2020.

Tadhg Kennelly on becoming the Giants’ Academy head coach.

Upon his announcement as the Greater Western Sydney Giants Academy head coach, Kenney stressed that his job will be to develop the youngsters at the club not only as players, but as people too.

“It’s great. It’s a big change obviously,” Kennelly said.

“The Swans are a big part of my life and I feel it was a big chapter of my life that I’m very proud of but it’s great to be back in football and it’s great to be in the orange colours for the first time myself. I’m pretty excited about getting at it.

“When you think of an academy, people think of players playing at the top end. But there are a lot of players who are not going to make it. The academy is about enriching young men’s lives, helping them to develop and be better people.”

💬 “It’s great to be back in football.” We speak with @TadhgKennelly following his appointment as Head Coach of the GIANTS Academy 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/IAABJsY0fE — GWS GIANTS (@GWSGIANTS) October 6, 2022

‘He brings a wealth of experience.’

Jason Saddington, the Giants’ head of academies and a former team mate of Kennelly’s at the Sydney Swans, described the Kerry man as an “ideal candidate”.

“We’re thrilled to appoint Tadhg to the role of Head Coach of our Academy programs,” Saddington enthused.

“With Cam Bernasconi departing to head up the AFLW program, a role opened up to work with some of the best young talent in our Academy region and we identified Tadhg as the ideal candidate.

“He brings a wealth of experience in the coaching space and across his AFL career he showed an incredible determination and ability to learn and understand the game.

“We’re excited to have a player and coach of the calibre of Tadhg join our club and he’s excited to get started.”

Read More About: AFL, Tadhg Kennelly