Former Kerry minor Stefan Okunbor set to make senior debut

Stefan Okunbor is set to make his senior debut for Kerry this evening, having returned to Ireland after a stint in Australia with the Geelong Cats.

Former Kerry minor and U20 footballer Okunbor departed Ireland back in 2018 in order to join AFL club Geelong, but returned to his home country last September in order to resume a career in Gaelic football.

Okunbor was highly rated as a youngster, having won the All-Ireland Minor Football Championship in 2016, while he also impressed under Jack O’Connor in Kerry’s U20 team.

O’Connor is now in back in charge of Kerry’s senior footballers for the third time, and has selected Okunbor to start in the Kingdom’s McGrath Cup encounter with Limerick at 7pm this evening.

Jack O’Connor has named a strong side.

Returning Kerry manager O’Connor is clearly aiming for a win in his first game back in charge, having named a team featuring some of the county’s biggest stars, such as David Clifford, Paudie Clifford and Paul Geaney.

O’Connor is taking over from Peter Keane, who had claimed that the players had wanted him to stay on as manager after Kerry’s county board decided against re-appointing him after the loss to Tyrone in the All-Ireland semi-final.

Kerry last won the All-Ireland in 2014, which is a considerable drought when the Kingdom’s trophy-laden history is taken into account, but O’Connor has plenty of young talent at his disposal and is looking to test many of them early on.

Team Announcement: Kerry vs Limerick – McGrath Cuphttps://t.co/JBMMG2a1zC pic.twitter.com/qmpMGT9myM — Kerry GAA (@Kerry_Official) January 5, 2022

Stefan Okunbor struggled with injuries Down Under.

Okunbur’s time in Australia didn’t work out exactly as he would have planned, as he struggled with an Achilles injury which limited his opportunities.

The Tralee man has clearly impressed O’Connor on club duty in recent times however, and has been given a great opportunity to play alongside some of the contemporary greats of the game against Limerick.

Read More About: kerry gaa, stefan okunbor